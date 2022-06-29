The Graphic’s story last week about provincial funding being cut to Serene View Ranch got my blood boiling in a hurry.
Health PEI is abandoning more than 60 Islanders, who finally found hope for their mental illness and/or trauma at the ranch after exhausting all options in the public system, to save a lousy $50,000 to $75,000.
Give or take, that’s $1,000 per person who has been receiving potentially life-saving treatment at the ranch. What a message to send to them. Health PEI values $1,000 more than a person’s mental well-being and ability to live life.
The stakes could not be higher in some cases. One client told The Graphic she would rather die than return to the public system. Another spiralled into near-death mental health emergencies before finding the ranch.
To be clear, Health PEI is risking lives to save what amounts to a drop in the bucket for its coffers. It’s despicable, especially with what we know about the public mental health system and its failings.
Even if we ignore the poor level of access to care, the system does not come remotely close to meeting the diverse needs of people with mental illness and trauma. There are so many gaps, too many to be filled by “enhanced professional development” and a $1.5 million investment in the community first model touted by Health PEI as justification.
This decision seems an awful lot like bureaucrats looking at numbers on a budget and finding “efficiencies,” even if it means cutting support for unique life-saving treatment.
The next question is whether these abandoned clients will be assisted in finding other forms of help, or treated simply as numbers and consigned to a years-long waiting list like the province does to people without family doctors.
It doesn’t take much to fall back into a mental health crisis when your support is pulled out from under you, and these folks don’t have time to wait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.