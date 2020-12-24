Montague-based artist Ann Clow wants to share a few things she has learned over the years with others who live with a disability. Her hope is to help them lead a valuable and productive life.
Ms Clow, originally from Nova Scotia, has been painting and doing photography for much of the past four decades.
“As long as you enjoy what you do that is when you excel at it,” Ms Clow said.
Even so, having ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) as well as a thyroid condition are both reasons that have led to her finding dedicated ways to keep her mind clear.
“Everybody is unique and symptoms are different for everybody,” Ms Clow said in reference to ADHD.
However, she has developed coping strategies.
“The first thing is exercise,” she said. “Another thing is meditation because it calms the mind and there have been studies that show, for people who have hypersensitivity or can’t calm down, meditation helps.”
She said daily meditation has been key in helping her focus on the daily tasks ahead.
In addition she adheres to specific dietary plans that have benefited her in staying healthy.
However, it is important to look beyond yourself too, she added.
In particular, this year with society being turned on its head with the pandemic people need to realize they can have an impact on the lives of others.
“You are only on this planet for a short time and you should think ‘What can I do to make the world a better place,’” she said.
Currently Ms Clow works for the PEI Council of People with Disabilities.
She feels very fortunate to help carry out the work of the organization that first helped her find her way when she moved to PEI several years ago.
The organization’s mandate is “the promotion of the full participation and inclusion of people with disabilities in Island society.”
“They are a wealth of information,” she said. “They are compassionate and they understand where you are coming from.”
Ms Clow’s artwork continues to hold a prominent place in her priorities and she is excited to have her first eastern PEI gallery showing currently underway at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown.
Behind the Lens and the Pallet, features a wide variety of Ms Clow’s works. She has travelled to many places around the globe and the influence of that travel, as well as the landscape right here in the Maritimes stand out in her work.
She is a firm believer that art is something people from all walks of life want to enjoy. She also has her works in a few other venues in the area.
Not everyone is inclined to walk into an art gallery.
“It is nice to get everyone exposed to art,” she added.
Behind the Lens and the Pallet will be on display at the Playhouse into January. Due to changing public health regulations it is best to call the Playhouse for hours of operation.
