Montague has sent a number of teams to the Canadian Firefighters Curling Championship over past decades, and now the local curling club will host the 61st edition in spring 2022.
The major tournament has been cancelled two years running due to the pandemic and hosting duties changed from Charlottetown to Montague with the capital city’s curling club shutting down. The competition features a team from every province plus northern Ontario and the Northwest Territories.
Dusty MacLure played at the nationals 10 times in the 1990s and 2000s and said it’s top-notch curling.
“The level of competition was A-1. A lot of good players - Ed Werenich, Neil Harrison, Frank McCourt, all the different names over the years. We curled them all.”
MacLure was named the top skip in the tournament twice and teammate George Koke was the top third twice.
“We had a great time, met a lot of people and made a lot of friends over the years,” said MacLure, who no longer curls competitively. He said firefighters enjoy curling for the camaraderie.
Werenich, from Ontario, won the tournament five times and current star John Morris, from Alberta, made two appearances, including a win in 2011. Morris is a medal winner representing Canada at the Olympics.
The last local team to make the nationals was MacLure and Koke in 2009, along with teammates Jeff Nelson, Mike Clarey and Tommy MacLeod.
Montague firefighter Jamie Matheson said he and teammates Jeff Nelson, Ryan Garrett and Cameron MacLean will probably enter the provincial playdowns next January along with perhaps other teams from Montague.
Mr Matheson said last year’s provincial runner-up from Cardigan, with skip Robert Campbell, Alice Rice, Tyler Kerwin and Eric DeCourcey is expected to enter playdowns again.
He said more local teams than usual may decide to enter with the nationals being in their backyard.
Montague Curling Club manager Larry Richards said it’s one of the top competitions in Canada. The curlers will have accommodations in Charlottetown and be bused to Montague, Richards said. That’s because the original 2020 tournament was to be in Charlottetown and hotels were booked at that time.
The hope is the club will be allowed to have spectators by the time next March rolls around.
“Surely by then we’ll be open, hopefully. We can only keep our fingers crossed,” Richards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.