Ella Lenentine of Team PEI releases her stone during an 8-1 loss to Northwest Territories in mixed doubles curling action Friday morning at the Montague Curling Club. Lenentine and teammate Mitchell Schut of the Cornwall Curling Club finished ninth in the event, held at the Canada Games for the first time ever. Mike Schut photo

Last week Montague Curling Club became the first rink ever to host mixed doubles at the Canada Games.

PEI, represented by Ella Lenentine and Mitchell Schut of the Cornwall Curling Club, was one of 12 provinces and territories to compete for medals.

PEI’s Mitchell Schut holds the broom for teammate Ella Lenentine during Canada Games mixed doubles action at the Montague Curling Club on Friday. Justin Batten photo

