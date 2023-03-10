Last week Montague Curling Club became the first rink ever to host mixed doubles at the Canada Games.
PEI, represented by Ella Lenentine and Mitchell Schut of the Cornwall Curling Club, was one of 12 provinces and territories to compete for medals.
Last week Montague Curling Club became the first rink ever to host mixed doubles at the Canada Games.
PEI, represented by Ella Lenentine and Mitchell Schut of the Cornwall Curling Club, was one of 12 provinces and territories to compete for medals.
Curling club manager and icemaker Larry Richards said the crowds were strong, especially for PEI games, and a “really big” audience turned out for their first game on February 28.
Bleachers were installed on sheet 1 for the Games, with a capacity of 250 spectators. Volunteers and other officials watched on from inside.
Mr Richards said the final was sold out and the semifinals came close. Alberta edged out Ontario 6-5 in the gold medal game, with a steal of one in the eighth and final end. Quebec defeated BC 12-6 in the bronze medal game.
Having bleachers and so much body heat in the ice shed added humidity and made things a little tricky, he said.
“It was a bit of a learning curve the first day. It got warmer than I had wanted. But everything worked out,” he said. “Everybody was happy with the ice.”
A new app that allows him to control ice temperatures from his phone helped ensure the added humidity didn’t prevent the ice from being up to snuff.
There wasn’t a lot of revenue from bar sales, he said, partly because it was a junior-age competition and because most of the spectators weren’t in the bar area. However, he said the Lions Club made out all right with kitchen sales and local restaurants seemed to benefit from having the Games in the area.
With the national firefighters championship coming up later this month, the hope is bar sales will do a roaring trade after two winters of COVID restrictions and cancellations.
Team PEI finished in ninth place after beating Newfoundland 7-6 in the ninth-place game Friday night with a steal of one in the eighth.
Lenentine and Schut went 2-3 in the round-robin. They beat Manitoba 8-6 and New Brunswick 8-4, but lost 10-5 to Ontario, 5-4 to Nova Scotia and 8-1 to the Northwest Territories on Friday in a game they had to win to have a chance at the quarterfinals.
“They had a chance to make the playoffs. I think nerves kind of got to them in the last game. They couldn’t get their weight down,” Mr Richards said.
Meanwhile, eastern PEI also featured in women’s hockey in Week 2 of the Games.
Emily Gardiner of Mount Stewart and Renee Chapman of Little Harbour were part of the PEI team that finished in 10th.
Gardiner scored three goals and an assist in five games, and Chapman had a goal and an assist.
PEI went 3-0 in the round-robin with wins over Yukon, Northwest Territories and Newfoundland. However, due to the division format they had to win a placement game just to make the quarterfinals, but lost to Manitoba.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.