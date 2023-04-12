sweep

Team PEI’s Bill MacPhee looks on while teammates Billy MacKinnon and Mike Craig sweep Jerry Hughes’ rock into the house. Josh Lewis photo

There was praise for the Montague Curling Club and PEI hosts from many during the Canadian Fire Fighters Curling Hydrant Championship, and club president Thomas Annear said it was an amazing experience.

What struck him most was how folksy the atmosphere was for a national championship. It was just like walking into the club any other day of the week, he said.

craig

PEI curler Mike Craig delivers from the hack during a 9-6 loss to New Brunswick midway through the tournament. Josh Lewis photo
team 1

BC’s Rick Euper, Dean Thulin, Ken Dawson, Robbie Robinson and Kevin Maxwell pose with the hydrant trophy along with RCMP officers Sergeant Shaun Coady and Constable Ian Allen. Josh Lewis photo
Hughes

PEI skip Jerry Hughes releases his stone during a Thursday game against New Brunswick at the Canadian Fire Fighters Curling Championship in Montague. Josh Lewis photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.