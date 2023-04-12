There was praise for the Montague Curling Club and PEI hosts from many during the Canadian Fire Fighters Curling Hydrant Championship, and club president Thomas Annear said it was an amazing experience.
What struck him most was how folksy the atmosphere was for a national championship. It was just like walking into the club any other day of the week, he said.
“It’s truly humbling to see what it’s like to have people from across Canada come together and laugh and joke and carry on, like they’re best friends that met after a long period of time, and treat us no differently.”
Three years after it was originally supposed to host the event, the Montague Curling Club was packed with fans and fellow curlers for the final game and closing ceremony earlier this month, just as it had been throughout the tournament.
BC won the title with an 8-6 victory over Southern Ontario. The two teams were tied 6-6 after nine ends and BC won without throwing their last rock after Southern Ontario could not dislodge their two shot stones.
The winning team included skip Dean Thulin, third Ken Dawson, second Robbie Robinson and lead Kevin Maxwell.
Mr Annear said the tournament was a chance to show gratitude for volunteer firefighters across Canada and give them a venue to come together, curl and relieve some stress.
To finally reach the end of the tunnel three years later has been rewarding, he said, giving credit to host convenors Peter MacDonald and Winston Bryan for never giving up on it. Mr Annear was not yet president of the club when he first met them to talk about the event.
Midway through the tournament, the bar sales were already more than halfway toward being one of the most successful bonspiels Mr Annear has seen in terms of revenue. That’s important for the club after two difficult COVID seasons, but he said bringing a national competition here and having visitors tour communities like Cape Bear and Georgetown was the bigger story.
“It’s such an opportunity for us to show off our little corner of the Island,” he said. “We’re a team, right, we all have to work together and everybody needs some of that recognition.”
The nationals also brought large crowds to the club. An estimated 200 people were in the building for the opening ceremonies on March 24, between the ice shed and the spectator area. Some teams also shared video streams of their games on social media for fans at home to watch.
Given how many times Montague has sent teams to the nationals over the decades, it meant a lot to bring it here for the first time and “be able to show our pride,” Mr Annear said. All surviving members of past national entries from the Montague Fire Department were recognized at the opening ceremonies.
He also heard a lot of praise from the curlers about the quality of the ice.
Some said it was the best ice they had ever played on, including PEI skip Jerry Hughes, who has competed at nationals seven times.
Icemaker Larry Richards “did a great job,” he said. “Montague has such a beautiful curling club.”
Mr Hughes was also impressed with the host committee and the evening entertainment each night in Charlottetown.
He enjoyed the chance to meet fellow firefighters from across the country and build some camaraderie. A lot of friendships are made, he said, and while it is a competitive event the off-ice atmosphere is anything but.
The PEI entry from the Cross Roads Fire Department posted a 2-7 record, beating Quebec 6-5 in Draw 2 and Saskatchewan 6-4 in Draw 9. Mr Hughes’ teammates were Billy MacKinnon, Mike Craig and Bill MacPhee.
They had some good games and bad games, but the big achievement was to win the provincial qualifiers, he said.
Meanwhile, BC made it to the final the hard way after losing 9-3 to Southern Ontario in the Page playoff 1 vs 2 game.
That sent them to the semifinal where they snuck past Alberta 8-7 with a steal in the extra end.
Southern Ontario finished atop the round-robin standings by winning all nine of their games. BC (7-2) finished second, followed by Manitoba (7-2) and Alberta (6-3).
