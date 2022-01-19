Montague Curling Club loses second big tourney due to Covid Josh Lewis Josh Lewis Author email Jan 19, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The provincial men's Tankard was cancelled last week. The Montague Curling Club has now lost both marquee events it was slated to host this month because of Covid-19. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montague Curling Club has now lost both major provincial events it was slated to host this month.Curl PEI announced the cancellation of the Tankard men’s championship on Friday, citing the extension of government Covid measures until January 24.The Tankard was scheduled to begin two days after that and wrap up January 30. The top PEI men’s team on the Canadian Team Ranking System this year, skipped by Tyler Smith, has been invited to represent the province at the Brier in Lethbridge, Alberta from March 4 to 13.That team features Montague’s Ryan Lowery at lead. Smith and Lowery curled for PEI at last year’s Brier on a team skipped by Eddie MacKenzie and have been teammates for years going back to junior.It was not clear as of press time whether the invite was accepted. A team must have 50% of its original roster available or the next-highest ranked team will get the nod. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montague Curling Club Team Sport Ryan Lowery Tyler Smith Pei Covid Tourney Josh Lewis Author email Follow Josh Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 6 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Share Your Joy! Share Your Joy! PEI Winter Bluegrass Festival Air Cadet League Recruiting Bulletin Latest News Helen Ruth Dennis Elliott Covid-19, update Staffing shortage results in 8 manor beds sitting empty Students accessing support workers via respite, video chats Montague Curling Club loses second big tourney due to Covid Nor'easter packs a wallop in eastern PEI 285 PSB employees refuse to divulge vaccine status Everyone is a hero after they pass. So too, Covid-19... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPEI’s potato industryFamily dog a hero, alerts youth to fireKoady Chaisson remembered for humble and calming personalityHockey PEI needs a house-cleaningSearch for teen soldier’s photo is successfulSamantha Jean KeenanA tough start to the new year for PEI’s potato industryWhite sentencing adjourned due to Covid policy Images Videos CommentedMont Carmel arrest cuts drug supplier off from West Prince (1)PEI’s potato industry (1)Drop the hammer on Morrison protesters (1)
