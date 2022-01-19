Montague ice

The provincial men's Tankard was cancelled last week. The Montague Curling Club has now lost both marquee events it was slated to host this month because of Covid-19.

Curl PEI announced the cancellation of the Tankard men’s championship on Friday, citing the extension of government Covid measures until January 24.

The Tankard was scheduled to begin two days after that and wrap up January 30.

The top PEI men’s team on the Canadian Team Ranking System this year, skipped by Tyler Smith, has been invited to represent the province at the Brier in Lethbridge, Alberta from March 4 to 13.

That team features Montague’s Ryan Lowery at lead. Smith and Lowery curled for PEI at last year’s Brier on a team skipped by Eddie MacKenzie and have been teammates for years going back to junior.

It was not clear as of press time whether the invite was accepted. A team must have 50% of its original roster available or the next-highest ranked team will get the nod.

