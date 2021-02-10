A harness racing driver from Montague has won a prestigious national honour.
Austin Sorrie, who now lives and competes in Ontario, won the Future Star award at the 2020 O’Brien Awards handed out by Standardbred Canada.
The 21-year-old earned 46 voting points for the award, edging out fellow Islander Rachel Andrew of Miltonvale.
Sorrie was a finalist for the award in 2019.
“It means a lot when you come from PEI,” he said. “You see different people win it, it’s a big accomplishment.”
In the 2020 season, Sorrie had earnings of $923,462 in 1,205 starts. That included 151 wins and more than 450 top three finishes.
He has lived in Ontario for two years, just outside of Hamilton.
Sorrie said he grew up watching harness racing with his parents Wade and Lisa Sorrie.
“Dad always had a horse. You go to the track and watch races when you’re young and you go, ‘I want to become a driver.’”
He’s been in the sulky since he was 13. A little later, he began working for Island driving legend Marc Campbell.
“He’s the one I looked up to the most. He was the first one to let me warm up a horse at the Charlottetown Driving Park.”
But driving horses on the Island wasn’t earning him enough to make a living, so he decided to make the move to Ontario so he could drive full-time.
Sorrie said he didn’t know what to expect when he moved. But the experience has been “unbelievable,” he said.
“I’m in the right spot at the right time and it just took off.”
He said patience is a big part of succeeding as a driver in the sport.
“I think the biggest thing is finding out how everybody else drives,” Sorrie said. “You have to always have the horse in the right spot to win.”
However, he said the pandemic shutdowns in Ontario are wreaking havoc at the moment. There are no races to bring in money and keeping horses is expensive.
When it starts up again, Sorrie said he plans to keep doing what he’s doing and “start working on my second O’Brien.”
The awards are named after legendary Island horseman Joe O’Brien.
