MRHS

Montague Regional High School. Graphic file photo

Montague Regional High School alumni have pooled the resources and talents of many past graduates to host a first-ever Red and Black Gala, a fundraiser to help provide extras for the students.

“This funding will provide us some flexibility in what we can offer students that is over and above the regular programs,” committee member and vice-principal Jolene Johnston said.

