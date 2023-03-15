Montague Regional High School alumni have pooled the resources and talents of many past graduates to host a first-ever Red and Black Gala, a fundraiser to help provide extras for the students.
“This funding will provide us some flexibility in what we can offer students that is over and above the regular programs,” committee member and vice-principal Jolene Johnston said.
The idea came about last year while she and Chef Jesse MacDonald, both former graduates, were talking about all the talented and successful people who were once students at the school.
“We have such a rich community of past graduates that are entertainers, chefs, other professionals and local business owners. Why not celebrate the success of our small school and raise money while doing it?” she said.
The event will include a variety of delicious local fare from both the land and the sea. A roast beef dinner complete with hors d’oeuvres, appetizers and a delectable assortment of homemade desserts will be prepared by Chef MacDonald along with some other local professionals.
Local farmers, fishermen and businesses have donated supplies for the event.
Students, particularly culinary and tourism and hospitality students, will gain valuable experience in helping out with the event.
The night also includes a stellar line-up of alumni entertainers organized by Barry O’Brien. The list includes alumni artists such as Chris Johnston, Kevin Ryan, Kendall Docherty, Kelly Mooney, Alan Buchanan, Taylor Johnson - Breakwater Acoustic, Jody Johnson, Carter MacLellan, Andrew G MacDonald and Keira Loane.
The gala will take place on Saturday, April 1 from 6 pm to midnight. Tickets are $100 each with a $75 donation receipt and can be reserved by calling 902-838-0835 or email jdjohnston@edu.pe.ca.
