A few fortunate Montague Regional High students and teachers had the experience of a lifetime on June 13 when they were in the audience for the technical run-through and world premiere of Tell Tale Harbour at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.
Internationally-acclaimed musician and now theatre actor Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea fame said having the students in the audience was a win-win.
“It was nice of them to kind of be our guinea pigs,” Mr Doyle said.
“It was our first time doing it in front of anybody who hasn’t been involved in it and it was really nice to feel their energy and responses.”
Not all the students from Jolene Johnston’s Hospitality and Tourism class and Christie Beck’s Popular Music Program were able to attend the event because the date conflicted with exam schedules. However, for the 11 students who did make it, it was a night they won’t soon forget.
Skye MacNeill is a huge Alan Doyle fan.
“I had an amazing evening,” Ms MacNeill said.
But the thrill for her went beyond getting to see one of her musical idols live.
The Grade 11 student, who plays multiple instruments herself ,was very impressed with the musical content.
“One of my favourite parts was watching the conductor,” she said. “He was playing the piano while conducting, you don’t see that at a lot of musicals.”
She was also very impressed with sitting through the tech rehearsal and then watching the entire run-through.
Mr Doyle said at that point in time the cast definitely benefited from having the students and teachers react to their movements on stage.
“Having a small audience there you can feel if the story is connecting right,” Mr Doyle said.
His hope is the experience was enlightening for the students.
“I would just hope they had a positive experience and it was fun to be part of it,” he added.
The field trip was one of several organized by Ms Johnston for students to help them get a taste of what PEI tourism is all about.
Students fundraised to help pay for the events and Ms Johnston said without the generosity of the community they wouldn’t have been able to embark on their adventures.
From restaurants to golf courses, to Peter Llewellyn’s jewelry studio, Shoreline Design, to Perry Gotell’s boat tours in Georgetown, the students checked out tourism hotspots across Kings County and beyond.
“The biggest thing was wanting them to have an Island experience,” Ms Johnston said.
Sitting in on the technical run-through of the musical gave them a different behind-the-scenes look at what tourism is about.
“From a teacher’s perspective it ended up being a learning opportunity we all experienced in seeing the process of how the show comes together,” she added.
Ms Beck said it was especially opportune for her students who touch on production in their curriculum.
Watching how the cast made mistakes and dealt with them right then and there was a lesson in professionalism for her students.
“The value in allowing the kids to see that is amazing,” she added, noting a lot of time can be wasted hashing out mistakes, but knowing the production crew is there to figure out what works best is key.
Mr Doyle said he shares in the experience of learning theatrical how-tos.
He has graced countless stages as a performer during his long and storied singing career, but this is a whole other ball game.
“It is an incredible act of human coordination,” he said. “I had no idea it was so coordinated and so cooperative.”
Tell Tale Harbour, a new musical comedy co-written by Mr Doyle and Adam Brazier, based on the screen play The Grand Seduction, is set in a fishing village and tells the story of small-town trials and tribulations. It plays on select dates from June 14 to September 24.
