When Jayden Green first set eyes on the heavy equipment simulator at Montague Regional High School he was intrigued and once he settled into the seat for the first time he was hooked.
“I think it is a lot of fun,” the 15-year old said, describing how real the experience of driving one of six different vehicles is.
Apply the brakes and you can feel a tug of forward motion. When driving over uneven terrain the seat mimics that motion too.
But the experience of trying out the machine twice a week for the past several weeks has been more than just fun, Jayden said.
It has also broadened the teen’s horizons.
“I think I could get into it,” he said of the possibility of a career in the road construction industry.
Those are just the type of comments Jeffrey Chapman of the PEI Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association likes to hear.
The association has paired with the Education Department to bring the simulator to schools.
This year MRHS and Colonel Gray students reaped the benefits while all other Island high schools will have it for a few weeks during the 2023-24 school year.
“A lot of kids don’t get exposed to this stuff and as an industry we recognize we need to increase exposure to young adults,” Mr Chapman, director with the association, said.
In addition there is ample opportunity for work across PEI.
“The jobs are there and accessible. Most companies are willing to take them on for training right out of school,” Mr Chapman, who is also co-owner of Chapman Bros Construction, said.
MRHS carpentry teacher Peter Connaughton said students have really taken a shine to the simulator.
“It is amazing how quick the students pick it up,” he said.
An added bonus is letting the students know there is an opportunity to jump into the workforce once they graduate, Mr Connaughton said.
The simulator’s seat is flanked by joy sticks on either side and situated in front of a steering wheel. This is standard equipment in most heavy equipment these days, Mr Chapman said.
“Younger people are familiar with that technology,” he said.
The exposure is a great recruitment tool and a career in heavy construction is an option for a lot of young people,” he added.
Landon Campbell said his career goals aren’t quite defined yet. But the 15-year-old Grade 10 student has been using the simulator quite a bit during its time at MRHS.
Both Jayden and Landon agree that now that they have gotten a feel for how to drive the heavy equipment and know what it takes to get into the trade it could be something they could pursue down the road.
Mr Connaughton said some students are exposed through the family farm.
But for others who have no idea what it is like to climb into a big rig and start up the engine this is the next best thing.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to have it here,” he said.
ACOA and the provincial Department of Transportation helped fund the simulator with ACOA contributing $43,077 and the province $25,000.
