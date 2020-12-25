Members of the Montague Legion found a way to make their annual turkey donation to Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank despite the fact they had to cancel the Christmas Dinner raffle this year.
The annual raffle raises approximately $800, however this year the organization was able to allow for $500 to purchase 25 turkeys.
“We are donating out of our general funds,” past president Debi Smith said.
“We thought it was important to do something for the community.”
The Legion has been making the donation annually for more than six years.
