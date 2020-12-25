Montague Legion turkey

The Montague Legion recently donated 25 turkeys to the Feed a Family Campaign which will help the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank fill their Christmas hampers. From left are Legion executive member Maxine Evans, Montague Superstore assistant manager Andrew Cross and Legion past president Debi Smith. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Members of the Montague Legion found a way to make their annual turkey donation to Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank despite the fact they had to cancel the Christmas Dinner raffle this year.

The annual raffle raises approximately $800, however this year the organization was able to allow for $500 to purchase 25 turkeys.

“We are donating out of our general funds,” past president Debi Smith said.

“We thought it was important to do something for the community.”

The Legion has been making the donation annually for more than six years.

