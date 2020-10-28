There will be some changes in the way the Montague Legion will handle the ins and outs of commemorating Remembrance Day 2020.
At the November 11th service, traditionally hundreds of community members gather but this year only 50 people will be allowed to attend. There will be no parade of veterans this year either.
“It will be mostly veterans, Legion members and invited guests,” President Brian Rector said.
The public and businesses that usually participate by laying a wreath at the cenotaph, are welcome to place a wreath afterwards. In addition the cross where many members of the public choose to pin their poppy will be set up.
The Legion’s annual Poppy Campaign will get underway on Friday, October 30.
However, the way poppies are sold will be different.
Cadets won’t be manning tables at various businesses selling poppies, but Legion members will have a presence at a community table in the Down East Mall in Montague.
Self serve poppy cans will be set up at some businesses.
“More than ever Legions need (the public’s) support this year,” Mr Rector said.
The Poppy Campaign raises funds held in trust at the local Legion level. Funds are used to help veterans and their families.
Legion members ask those who want to purchase a wreath to call the Legion at 902-838-2351 to arrange for pick up. Businesses that have purchased wreaths in previous years will be contacted by Legion members in the coming weeks.
