Legion 90

Cutting the cake at the 90th anniversary celebration are President Brian Rector, right , Three Rivers Mayor Debbie Johnston and First Vice Chair of Dominion Command Owen Parkhouse. Close to two dozen people were on hand to help commemorate the occasion. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Aitken, MacLeod, Annear, Graham, Lannigan ... and the list goes on.

Those are just a few of the 33 names on the original 1933 charter of the Montague Legion that still resonate in the community today.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.