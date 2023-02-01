Cutting the cake at the 90th anniversary celebration are President Brian Rector, right , Three Rivers Mayor Debbie Johnston and First Vice Chair of Dominion Command Owen Parkhouse. Close to two dozen people were on hand to help commemorate the occasion. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Aitken, MacLeod, Annear, Graham, Lannigan ... and the list goes on.
Those are just a few of the 33 names on the original 1933 charter of the Montague Legion that still resonate in the community today.
As the organization marked its 90th anniversary last week president Brian Rector said it is a testament to community.
“Volunteers have been a huge part of keeping Legion branches going and we still exist today because of those volunteers, both Legion members and those in the community, that help out,” he said.
It was January 26, 1933 when what was then the Montague Branch of the British Empire Service League marked its beginning. In December 1960 it became the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 8.
Ninety years is something to celebrate, said Owen Parkhouse, first vice chair of Dominion Command, and also president of the Morell-St Peter’s Legion who was on hand for the celebration.
“We have to remember all the veterans and community members you’ve helped over the years and it is important to celebrate success,” he said.
Three Rivers Mayor Debbie Johnston said working in partnership with the Legion on such things as promoting the annual Run for Wishes fundraising campaign has been an important part of community outreach over the years and though they have not been a part of that in the past couple of years she would like to rekindle that relationship.
