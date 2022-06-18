Montague’s Paul DesRoches, left, is presented the award for oldest player by Monctonian Slowpokes co-founding member Bill Peppard during the 2017 tournament. It was his first of several oldest player awards at the annual tournament. Submitted photo
For Paul DesRoches, the goal was to keep playing oldtimers hockey until he was 80. He’s surpassed that, and now plans to hang them up for good.
The 83-year-old Montague resident has played hockey all his life, including the last few decades with the Iceland Oldtimers squad.
In that time he’s been named the oldest player at the annual Moncton Slowpokes hockey tournament several times, switched from defence to left wing and enjoyed a social way to pass the winter months.
It’s the social side that kept him coming back every year, and sometimes had his wife Judy wondering why his games ended at 9:30 pm but he didn’t get home till midnight.
“It’s the sitting around in the dressing room afterward. Unfortunately we have to play this hockey game to get to have a beer,” he said with a laugh. “It’s hard to get started in the wintertime. New TV programs are starting, the weather’s starting to turn cold. It gets yourself out of the house.”
Mr DesRoches stays in shape by eating well, working in the woods, gardening, doing yardwork, and he used to sail a sailboat by himself. Teaching phys ed for 30 years at Montague Regional High School also helped.
He’s been saying for a few years it would be his last season, but this time he’s determined. He and his wife want to do more travelling, like a recent two-week trip to Europe. Playing past 80 was a bonus, he said.
“I find I get to be perhaps a drag on the team, even though I have two speedsters with me. I just park myself in front of the net and they feed me.”
He doesn’t plan to play at the Canada 55+ Games in Kamloops in August, though he has been to nationals three other times in Brockville and Brantford, Ontario, and Edmonton, Alberta.
Still, he doesn’t rule out the possibility of teammates twisting his arm and recruiting him anyway.
Seven or eight years ago, he switched from defence to forward so he can just skate ahead and focus on offence.
“Let’s say I was 75. (With) a 35-year-old coming in on me (on defence), I just couldn’t turn quick enough.”
Before oldtimers, Mr DesRoches played in the old Eastern Kings league, university at St Dunstan’s and high school hockey for Montague.
He also dabbled in curling, representing PEI at the 1967 Brier as second stone with skip Ken MacDonald, third Ken MacKenzie and lead Jackie Murphy.
He tried playing both for a year, but found it was too much with a young family. So he decided to eventually curl again once he gave up hockey.
