Rick Beck says there is no time like the present to ensure Islanders with vision loss, regardless of where they live, receive the best possible programs and services from CNIB.
The Montague resident said every region is different and working solely from a national strategy doesn’t fill everyone’s needs.
“This is the time where we have to do better,” he said. “We are coming out of the pandemic and we have to do better for people with vision loss on PEI.”
When Mr Beck was in his early 30s life was turned upside down.
In 2008 he stopped driving at night when he came to the realization he couldn’t see everything.
It took a couple of years to admit to himself that his sight was getting progressively worse.
“In 2010 I had to go to the doctor because (vision loss) was creeping into the day,” Mr Beck said.
“I was tripping over things and bumping into walls. “I knew something was up before, but I didn’t want to deal with it.”
He thought a stronger prescription for his glasses would be the solution, but was soon to find out most of his vision was gone.
He was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disease that affects the retina’s ability to respond to light, causing a slow loss of vision.
Mr Beck has no sight in his right eye and in his left there is a very small window at the bottom left corner he can see out of. He describes what he can see now as what a fully-sighted person would see if they were looking through a straw.
Having the ophthalmologist take away his driver’s license was the first in a long line of changes Mr Beck had to make over the years.
“So my license is gone and I have to go though a process,” he said. “What is a 35-year-old man who doesn’t have a 4x4 truck, a boat and a three wheeler?”
It took a year to gain back his confidence in that respect, but it would be eight more years before he was ready to live his life in a whole new way.
“It was a long time coming and now I have a voice back,” he said.
The newfound perspective on his own personal journey has prompted Mr Beck to use his voice to ensure others with vision loss have the tools needed to live life to the fullest. In particular Islanders who live in rural parts of the province.
According to statistics from Vision Loss Rehabilitation Canada, an arm of CNIB, approximately 1.5 million Canadians are living with some type of vision loss and 6,250 of those are in PEI.
From macular degeneration to vision loss caused by diabetes, Retinitis Pigmentosa, glaucoma and various other inflictions there are many different causes of vision loss and also varying degrees.
“I don’t think rural Islanders have the same access to services, programs and socials that people in Charlottetown do,” Mr Beck said.
Joanne Hamel, manager of community engagement with CNIB Foundation located in Charlottetown, said several years ago CNIB PEI formed two divisions.
Along with CNIB Foundation there is Vision Loss Rehabilitation, VLR, which provides services in relation to low vision, independent living and mobility. It is a government-funded program, said Christine Arsenault, orientation and mobility specialist with VLR.
Her job description includes helping clients learn how to get around in their communities and learn independent life skills.
With VLR they meet the clients where they are.
The CNIB Foundation does social and recreation programs, provides advocacy, runs the Smartlife centre and provides tech training.
Ms Hamel said they travel across the Island to help fulfill clients’ needs, but concedes there needs to be more outreach in regards to group activities and programming.
She explained most of the CNIB socials are held in Summerside and Charlottetown because the majority of the organization’s clients live in those communities.
Still, she said they recognize it is important to expand their reach.
“(We) have a budget and we have to say how do we do this and do it well?” she said.
“We also know we do need to get out to the smaller communities and how is that going to work?”
Ms Hamel said partnering with other organizations and taking advantage of the rural transit system are both possibilities.
Now that pandemic restrictions seem to be in the rear view mirror it is time to take a closer look at those ideas, she said.
There is no doubt the pandemic has thrown a wrench into moving plans forward for many people and organizations over the past two years.
Mr Beck said it has certainly “taken the wind out of his sails.”
In February 2020 he hosted the first eastern PEI Social for People with Disabilities.
“My motive was to draw people out of Charlottetown and show them how we have fun in the east,” he said.
But for Mr Beck and many others living with vision loss social gatherings are so much more than an afternoon of fun. Being able to network and form friendships with other people who have common experiences is important.
“People with vision loss are isolated,” he said, noting socialization plays an important role in helping rebuild self-esteem.
At the 2020 event 30 people joined in the afternoon of entertainment and camaraderie which was held at the Lucky Bean and sponsored by Beck’s Home Furniture.
Mr Beck points to the success of that event as just one more reason partnerships with organizations can lead to activities taking place across the Island.
“We now have the new T3 rural transit route,” he said.
By removing the transportation barrier Mr Beck said socials could be held not only in the larger centres, but also in Montague, Alberton or Souris just as easily.
He said another way to have more rural representation is to ensure the CNIB advisory board has members from rural areas.
Mr Beck doesn’t see himself joining the board, but wants to make sure his concerns, and those of all rural Islanders, are considered.
“I think the best way for CNIB to go ahead is to have some kind of focus group with rural Islanders affected by vision loss and better promote and gear its services to rural Islanders,” Mr Beck said.
He would also like to see more transparency when it comes to the role board members play in the organization.
Currently the advisory board is “under construction,” Ms Hamel said.
She said there is a board, but board activity is on hold until they meet with the new executive director later this month.
Last fall the structure of the national organization changed and the four Atlantic provinces are now under one executive director.
Mr Beck said he doesn’t want the provinces to get lost in the shuffle.
CNIB is working on a strategic plan at the national level and Mr Beck said perhaps local input will be taken into consideration.
He said with most of the funding coming from fundraisers right here on PEI it makes sense for the programming to reflect what Islanders need.
National decision-making is leaving people out, he said.
A survey is currently being conducted as part of the strategic plan input. The survey and a list of virtual and in-person consultations can be accessed on line here https://cnib.ca/en/help-us-build-plan-developing-cnibs-next-strategic-plan?regionpe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.