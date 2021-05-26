Dr Bernie Holland has been practising in Montague for 26 years and last week he was named PEI’s Family Physician of the Year.
The award goes to an outstanding doctor who exemplifies the best of family medicine, provides exceptional care and contributes to the health and well-being of their community.
Dr Holland, who grew up in the Eastern Kings area, said the award caught him off guard.
“It’s quite an honour. I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said the physician, who works at the Montague Family Medical Clinic on MacIntyre Avenue.
He was nominated by Dr Charles Duffy, also a former recipient of the award. In his submission, Dr Duffy said he has known Dr Holland for 38 years.
“He works tirelessly to support his patients and his calm, quiet professional demeanour is appreciated by his patients,” Dr Duffy wrote. “He has served on multiple committees and is active in his community. He is both loved and respected by all his patients. He is exactly what all family physicians strive to be.”
Dr Holland graduated from Dalhousie Medical School in 1991, then served as a military doctor for three years, which included a six-month UN peacekeeping tour to the former Yugoslavia during the war in that region.
He spent time in Bosnia and Croatia, including a few weeks in the town of Srebrenica which was later the site of a massacre of more than 8,000 people by Serbian forces.
“It really makes you realize how fortunate we are in Canada not to be living through those types of experiences. You really take things for granted until you see something like that.”
Back in Montague, the doctor’s duties include treating his practice of around 1,800 people and caring for patients admitted at the Kings County Memorial Hospital. He also pulled shifts in the emergency room but decided to give that up at the end of 2020 after turning 55.
“We work as a team. It’s very rewarding that way,” he said. “All the doctors work together, so any success one of us has, we share that with the other doctors here too.”
His interest in choosing medicine as a career came from having several medical professionals in the family. His mother was a nurse, his brother was a paramedic and his sister is an X-ray technician.
In fact, early in his tenure Dr Holland covered an emergency shift at the Souris Hospital and discovered it was something of a family reunion. His mother and sister were both working at the hospital that weekend and his brother was there transporting patients.
“It was a family affair. That was kind of special.”
The province and the PEI College of Family Physicians created the award.
