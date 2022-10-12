Before joining the Charlotte Checkers, Morgan Campbell worked in strength and conditioning for a number of sports and fitness organizations, training athletes ranging from hockey and rugby to basketball and winter sports. Submitted photo
Morgan Campbell had only been on the Cape Breton University athletics staff for eight months when he got a call that changed his career.
The Florida Panthers were looking for a strength and conditioning coach for their American Hockey League affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. PEI trainer Andy O’Brien, a consultant to the Panthers, recommended Campbell for the job.
The Montague native was hired in August and has been busy ever since working with players on their fitness at three camps with both the Panthers and Checkers.
He’s wanted to work in pro hockey ever since studying kinesiology and leisure management, but at some point doubt set in. Then the chance came out of the blue.
It was a surreal moment for the 30-year-old, but also a difficult decision to leave CBU after such a short stint.
“I don’t like just getting started at a place and then leaving. But sometimes you only get one chance, and you have to jump on it.”
In his previous job at Synergy Fitness in Charlottetown he trained several players who have gone on to play in the NHL, such as New York Islanders defenceman Noah Dobson from Summerside.
“That’s the best part of the job, to see (players) achieve their goals,” Campbell said. “When you get a call from a player saying they made this team or blew the doors off in fitness testing, that’s a pretty cool feeling.”
After a hectic first few weeks in the job, Campbell is now settled in Charlotte, North Carolina as the Checkers finish training camp before their season opener October 14.
A big part of his role is assessing players’ fitness levels through testing, providing reports on strengths and weaknesses and helping players address those areas. The nutritional aspect is also important, making sure meals and smoothies are ready so “everybody’s hydrated, fueled up and ready to work.”
It’s a fast-paced environment and more of a lifestyle than something that feels like work.
Campbell also helps out the team’s equipment personnel where needed and some random tasks came his way during camp, like running the score clock for a scrimmage or warming up players.
Training has become a much bigger part of hockey than in decades past and the work being put in reflects how the game has gotten faster with more smaller players.
“It’s not so much about lifting heavy weights and building muscle as it is about being able to effectively use that muscle and really train as an athlete,” Campbell said.
Training continues to evolve, which means there is always something to learn and makes it more fun for him.
“Guys are really buying into the training too. They see good results, whether in more games played or they generally feel better and perform better.”
Working with an AHL team means the roster includes players just coming out of junior and others who have been in pro hockey for a long time.
The older ones know what they need to do to look after their bodies, and Campbell enjoys seeing the younger ones take after those habits. The change in how some of them approach conditioning has been noticeable just in the past month, he said.
“Everybody (new to the pros) has some experience in the gym. Whether that’s positive or professional experience kind of depends on where they’re coming from and what they’ve been exposed to.”
It’s been a natural but somewhat unexpected career path for someone who was athletic in high school but didn’t know what he wanted to do for a living, and had never heard of a strength and conditioning coach until college.
