In a school year like no other, young students at Montague Consolidated School are putting their own twist on a virtual Christmas concert.
Classes from kindergarten to Grade 3 are filming their own performances for the concert, which can’t be presented live this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Some classes are focusing on instrumental music rather than singing to avoid transmission, while others have been busy writing their own Christmas rap.
The music teachers at MCS, Hannah O’Donnell and Steve Giddings, are each overseeing a number of classes.
Mr Giddings said some of his students are creating percussion with boomwhackers, which are large, hollow, coloured tubes that emit a pitch when slapped against one’s hand.
Some are doing pieces created or selected by the music teachers, such as a Grade 3 class using bucket drums, while others are working on things entirely of their own creation.
“We went for rap because singing is difficult being spaced out with masks. They wrote (the raps) themselves, so there’s some interesting things. We came up with a beat to underlie it, and our own rhymes and everything,” Mr Giddings said. “Whatever came into their head, we just organized it into a piece of music and that’s what we’re presenting.”
Mr Giddings said some students were disappointed in not being able to perform live, but there is a silver lining.
“For the most part, they’re really keen on it because they think they’re going to be YouTube stars. Instead of getting one (chance) to make a good show, we get three or four takes before we get the one we want. They seem to enjoy that because if they’re not happy with it, they can make it better.”
Across the school, in Stefanie McGrath Paradowski’s classroom, a group of kindergarteners filmed their piece, called Trepak, a dance taken from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.
Ms O’Donnell also guided students as they used instruments like triangles, drum sticks and tambourines, all wearing masks and spaced across the classroom.
“They’re amazingly resilient,” Ms O’Donnell said. “They really are. For kindergarten, this is their first year in school so they’re not used to having a live concert anyway. They are, I think, excited to be on camera. That really resonates with them if you tell them we’re making a music video or something.”
The focus on instrumentals more than singing will be a change for parents and others who watch the videos, she said.
The videos will be posted on YouTube, with the link given to parents and staff. They will launch on December 16.
“We are encouraging our school families to treat it like a movie premiere at home and enjoy having a concert in their own space,” Ms O’Donnell said. “Rather than having the excitement build for an event at school, we’re hoping to build the excitement for an event in their homes.”
