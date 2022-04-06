Larry’s beauties must be getting tired of trying to make him look good. Tammy Dewar, Rachel Collier and Tracey MacLean played a great game against Dylan Lowery, Natalie McCarthy, Wayne Jay and Connor McCarthy. In the end, once again the girls carried Larry to another victory.
In Island Construction mixed night action Thomas Annear, oops, Bob Smith, Bev Harding and Eddy Donahue struggled all night. Their opponents Wayne Chaisson, Erin MacDougall, Chris O’Brien and Gaylene Nicholson were on fire.
It was a battle of the sticks for skips in Wednesday night competitive play. Brian Harding and Preston Higginbotham were doing all but beating each other with the sticks to win. Brian, along with teammates Alvin Blue and Tom Perigo, had a tight game against Preston, Kaitlyn MacDonald, Stephanie Perigo and Linda Roach. But in the end Brian had the biggest stick.
The King of Clubs held out for another week and the jackpot is now close to $35,000. The Thursday night draw continues to be a great fundraiser for both the Montague Lions Club and the Montague Curling Club.
This weekend the Montague Club hosted the 4th annual Credit Union Kings County Cup featuring Souris versus Montague. With the standings tied after three previous events (one win for each and one year a tie) tensions were high at the club. I participated on a Souris team this year expecting them to be the favourite. All my research and stats were for nothing though as Montague took the title winning over Souris.
