A three-building apartment complex planned for Montague moved one step closer to breaking ground after Three Rivers Council recently approved a development permit for the project.
The development will be located off the Queens Road extension, behind Tim Hortons/Wendy’s and adjacent buildings.
Each three-storey structure will have 12 units, all with two bedrooms and one bathroom, including one accessible unit each with wider doorways. The buildings will stand about 35 feet in height.
Randy Mitchell, co-owner of Anchored Construction, said the hope is to break ground in September. The project is still awaiting a building permit and approval from the provincial Fire Marshal’s Office.
“I’m glad to see that land put to use,” he said. “They’re definitely going to be good buildings. It’s needed in Montague right now.”
Owner Sabrina Ye said her company, 11907573 Canada Ltd, has previously built townhouses in Stratford.
Rents will probably be in the $1,300 to $1,500 range per month, she said. Summer or fall of 2022 is the target for completion.
The company has also applied to connect to Three Rivers’ sewer and water system.
Mr Mitchell said the new buildings will be similar to the ones built behind the old Montague town hall in recent years. The parking lot will have 54 spaces.
Three Rivers Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston said she’s happy to see more housing on the way in Montague but thinks it’s time to explore solutions to traffic congestion in the community.
“It’s been quite obvious for some time that there’s been a traffic flow issue,” she said. “It’s going to be time soon to look at the big picture here, not just one particular building. This is the third large apartment complex to be added to the town within the last five years. Obviously, people need a place to live and we have to do the best we can to solve the traffic problems.”
The Three Rivers planning board recommended approving the development permit at its August meeting. The property is zoned commercial business district, but multi-unit dwellings are permitted in that zone under the 2017 Montague official plan.
