Montague Regional High School’s David Sibbick powers his way to the basket in Monday night basketball action against Colonel Gray. It was the senior opener for both teams and in this match the Gray squeaked past Montague by a score of 59-56. Heather Moore photo
A shot by Wason Bulpitt (#2) rolled around the rim before dropping into the basket while teammate Isaiah Williams (white jersey) watched for a potential rebound. The game had fans on the edge of their seats as the Montague boys played catch-up in the fourth quarter to finish just three points behind the Gray.
Montague Regional High School’s David Sibbick powers his way to the basket in Monday night basketball action against Colonel Gray. It was the senior opener for both teams and in this match the Gray squeaked past Montague by a score of 59-56. Heather Moore photo
A shot by Wason Bulpitt (#2) rolled around the rim before dropping into the basket while teammate Isaiah Williams (white jersey) watched for a potential rebound. The game had fans on the edge of their seats as the Montague boys played catch-up in the fourth quarter to finish just three points behind the Gray.
Montague’s Micah Pollard muscled his way past a couple of Gray players to take the ball to the basket. Number 7, with his back to the camera is Pollard’s teammate Isaiah Williams. Heather Moore photo
David Sibbick, left, and Wason Bulpitt surround a Gray player giving him little room to pass or carry the ball. Heather Moore photo
Ethan Lowe, a member of the host home team Montague, watched for an opportunity to take the ball from a Gray player while Isaiah Williams entered the play. Heather Moore photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.