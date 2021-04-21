An 87-year-old woman from Montague succumbed to her injuries after a two-vehicle collision that took place Thursday morning in St Marys Road.
Staff Sgt Darryl MacMullin of Kings District RCMP said the investigation is ongoing but speed, alcohol and drugs have all been ruled out as factors in the crash.
At least five police vehicles, multiple Island EMS ambulances and Murray River Fire and Rescue responded to the accident at the corner of Commercial Road (Route 4) and St Marys Road. Police were dispatched at about 11:15 a.m.
Staff Sgt MacMullin said the deceased female was the lone occupant of her vehicle and there were two occupants in the other vehicle, with the driver sustaining minor injuries.
He said police are seeking the assistance of a traffic analyst and will do mechanical inspections of both vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.