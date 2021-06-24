When 12-year-old Riley Nangreaves heard a clip on the radio about how important Ronald McDonald House is to families of sick children she steamrolled into action.
“If I was ever to get sick I wouldn’t want you to have to worry about money and where to stay,” Riley said to her Mom Toni Lannigan that day.
It was then Riley decided to join in the PJ Walk for Love. Her goal was to raise $140, the amount of one night’s stay at Ronald MacDonald House for families of children who are patients at the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax.
The Montague Consolidated Grade 6 student recruited some friends to join in the walk. Between the walk and Riley’s Facebook post soliciting funds, $670 was raised in the end.
The group of girls donned their PJs on the afternoon of June 15 and paraded down Main Street, Montague carrying signs and blowing bubbles.
The rain held off and despite warm temperatures, the group had a lot of fun.
“With lots of laughs and honking car horns from the community, they had a wonderful time,” Ms Lannigan said.
She is extremely proud of Riley and her friends for taking the initiative to help others.
Riley is the daughter of Ms Lannigan and James Nangreaves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.