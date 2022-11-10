Acting Sub-Lieutenant Scott Ferris was on board the HMCS Oriole in Brockville, Ontario, missing everything PEI offers in the summer, when a package from home helped fill the void he was feeling.
The box from the PEI Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC), dubbed morale mail, contained everything from treats and snacks unique to the Island to personal necessities.
For Mr Ferris, the gifts lifted his spirits and reminded him just how much he was looking forward to sampling more PEI treats upon his return home.
“I don’t think they’ll ever really know how much it’s appreciated. It’s such an amazing gesture on their part,” he said. “To know those people are thinking about you back home and caring about you, it’s wonderful to have that kind of support.”
The Calgary-area native moved to Charlottetown with his family when he was elementary school age, and went on to graduate from UPEI. His wife, Gail (nee Potten) is from Lower Montague.
He has served in the Navy for about four years.
It was the second package he had received from the MFRC during a pair of summer tours on board the Oriole, which is the Navy’s only sail training vessel. He described the 101-year-old sailboat as being to the Navy what the Snowbirds are to the Air Force. Along with training, the ship is opened to the public while in port.
“It’s quite a goodwill ambassador for the Navy, a piece of pride for Canada as a whole.”
In the summer of 2021, he was on board for four months as the ship toured all four Atlantic provinces. The first morale mail package arrived, ironically, while the ship was in Charlottetown port.
The box was full of local goodies like gummy bears and chocolates, but also several Canada Day related items, from a coffee cup to a flag to banners to put up on the ship. The toiletries ranged from toothbrush and toothpaste to deodorant to a razor and shaving cream.
“It was just fantastic. I was totally not expecting it,” Mr Ferris said.
This year, he was part of a much longer tour lasting five and a half months. The Oriole sailed from Halifax through the Canso Causeway to PEI, then around the Gaspé Peninsula, down the St Lawrence Seaway through the Great Lakes. They sailed as far northwest as Sault Ste Marie, via Lake Huron. That trip was almost 10,000 nautical miles.
It was a chance to see parts of the country he had never been to, a trip he called “tremendously eye-opening,” and along the way more than 22,000 visitors were registered aboard the vessel.
The second package arrived when they had been gone for several months, so the items were even more appreciated. Mr Ferris was missing all the great things about summer on PEI, from activities with friends and family to walking his two golden retrievers with Gail.
“There’s no question, to miss summer on PEI, it’s tough,” he said. “You’re not sleeping in your own bed, barbecuing, hanging out with friends and family like you normally would. So you get that package and it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I can’t wait to get home and have some of that.’”
Tammy Rayner, military family program coordinator with MFRC, said the morale mail program has been around for more than 20 years.
The focus is on sending items that are unique to PEI, including donations from local companies such as Honibe or Maritime Madness. Packages are sent four times a year, coinciding with different seasons or holidays, and are shipped four to six weeks prior to that holiday to ensure they arrive on time.
Families are welcome to include items in the shipments, and supplies are available at the local deployment mail centre to help them wrap the parcels and ensure they are following Canada Post regulations.
For years before Canada pulled out in 2014, many of the packages were shipped to Island soldiers serving in Afghanistan. Now, many of them are sent to Latvia where Islanders are stationed as part of NATO’s multinational battle groups there.
Packages are also sent to sailors all over the world, such as those on HMCS Summerside and HMCS Kingston, which recently returned from a four-month deployment in the Baltic Sea meant to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank in response to the Ukraine war.
“It means a lot to them to get that little taste of home,” Ms Rayner said. “When they’re away the days, weeks and months can drag by. When they get a package from us with goodies, they get to share that with others and say, ‘Look, this is where I’m from.’”
