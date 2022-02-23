Three Rivers Council gave conditional approval to a pair of apartment buildings to be built on the Fraser Street extension in Montague at its regular meeting on February 15.
The buildings will have 12 units each, standing three stories tall, and will be located behind Pharmasave and Vogue Optical adjacent to a number of existing apartment buildings.
The development was first approved by the town’s planning board. It is conditional on silt controls to control site runoff during construction.
Councillor Larry Creed said he’s concerned with the height of the buildings.
“We seem to be getting taller and taller buildings, and I’m concerned for our fire department. We should be very diligent on this.”
The vote was 10-0 in favour of the development. Councillors Gerard Holland and John MacFarlane were absent from the meeting.
Lower Montague subdivision
Plans for a 13-lot subdivision in Lower Montague were also approved by council, conditional on an environmental impact assessment, homeowner’s association and several other conditions.
The subdivision will be located off Route 17, just before the easternmost turnoff to Lower Montague Road.
Lower Montague’s bylaw requires an environmental impact assessment for any subdivision with five or more lots.
Maintenance position to be advertised again
Council passed a motion giving the town authority to hire for a Maintenance II position, to replace an employee who left earlier this winter.
CAO Jill Walsh said four candidates had been interviewed, with one having the desired qualifications, but they declined the position. It will now be posted again.
Georgetown lot declared surplus
Council agreed to declare 89 George Street in Georgetown, a property owned by the town, as surplus.
At the January committee of council meeting, it was noted a request to purchase the land and construct a single-family home had been received.
The land will be sold at market value.
Water hookup fees set
Water connection fees for Montague were increased. The hookup fee from April to November was upped from $23 to $75, while the charge in the winter months will be an additional $125, for a total of $200.
The matter was initially discussed at committee of council. Town staff had suggested a $35 fee outside winter months and an additional $100 in the winter.
Councillors Creed and Alan Munro said they felt the fees should be higher, particularly in the winter when it can take a lot of staff time and equipment usage to dig through snow and find curb stops.
Coun Munro made an amendment to put the normal cost at $75, while Coun Creed made another one to increase by $125 in the winter.
