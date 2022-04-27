The owner of a Montague daycare says the provincial government’s plans aren’t enough to deal with the growing numbers of families needing child care.
Wendy Foote, who co-owns Appleseed Day Care with her husband Gerry, said she’s made overtures to her local MLA, as well as provincial and federal officials, for the past three years in the hopes of dealing with an ever-growing waiting list. But it’s all been with little success.
“When we first went to (MLA Cory Deagle), we had 80 on our waiting list,” Ms Foote said. “Now, it’s 130, and that’s not counting the calls we get everyday.”
She’s asked for government support to help extend the centre. The Footes already have plans drawn up for just that possibility. At one point she made attempts to apply for funding through a federal program but she received no follow-up from officials.
Ms Foote said Appleseed, licensed for 60 children, hasn’t any more room to expand. The daycare is located on the lower floor of the Montague Pentecostal Assembly, but Ms Foote said someone “out of the blue” offered a parcel of land when and if a new facility gets the go-ahead.
Ms Foote often has to tell anxious parents no spaces are available. “We have only seven spaces left after 28 leave for school, and none of those spots are for infants and toddlers,” Ms Foote said.
Ms Foote says some parents even contact her before starting a family. “(Sometimes) I’m the first one they tell they’re pregnant, and they want to be put on the list now,” she said.
The PEI government’s recent announcements regarding the daycare sector include a deal with the federal government to provide $10-a-day daycare by the end of 2024. The most recent PEI budget included $27 million in new funding for the sector. As well, the province plans to establish 25 new early learning centres within the next two years, and create 452 new spaces province-wide.
But Ms Foote isn’t convinced these announcements will fully solve the issue, especially as more families move to the Island.
“(The 25 facilities) are already established private centres; the government is trying to get them to switch to an (early years centre),” she said. “You think it’s bad now? Wait until they drop down to $10 a day daycare. Everyone is going to want daycare.”
Ms Foote’s plea to government has been the same for the past three years: “we’re not asking for a handout. Just a low-interest rate we can afford to support the community.”
“If you want to help your constituents, talk to the people who want to work with the government,” Ms Foote said. “Help someone with a wait list, who’s established and has a really good name in the community.”
Josie Sheehan, owner of Kidz Corner Early Learning Academy in Poole’s Corner, is in a similar situation regarding capacity and waiting lists. Her facility is licensed for 49 children, and has about 100 on the waiting list.
“I get two or three phones a day, and if not phone calls, they’re emails,” she said. “It’s heart-wrenching when families call (and there aren’t any spots available).”
While she’d like to expand, she doesn’t have the funds to do so, and doesn’t want to place extra burden on her highly trained staff of certified educators.
“I don’t want to overwhelm or lose the staff; I don’t want to destroy what’s already good,” she said. “I’m very confident with the team I have now - I even have a substitute who is certified and that’s hard to come by.”
A total of 61 early years centres operate across the province, said Sonya Hooper, assistant deputy minister for Early Years.
Ms Hooper acknowledges 25 new centres, doesn’t necessarily mean an immediate creation of new spaces, but clients in those 25 centres would see an instant reduction in parent fees and the potential to include more children.
“Some of the facilities will have square footage to expand,” Ms Hooper said. “(The announcement) will impact when we expand those centres. First we bring you in, then let’s grow bigger; let’s do what we can to help you expand.”
Ms Hooper said there are 4,050 licensed spaces across the province, representing access for 56 per cent of zero to school age entry children. “That’s the highest in the country with the exception of Quebec,” she said.
As part of the federal-provincial childcare funding agreement the plan is to reach 59 per cent access by the 2025-26 fiscal year, but Ms Hooper said: “PEI is on target to exceed that by 2023-24.”
She said the waiting list for the Child Care Registry is at about 1,500 children. And new operators are looking to get into the fold. Following two information sessions the department offered this past winter there are now 11 applications for those interested in getting licensed to operate in a family home.
When asked about Ms Foote’s concerns, Ms Hooper said the province does offer a number of funding programs such as capital grants, and while they aren’t a “massive amount” of money, they do offer a “hands up” to operators needing the funds.
Ms Hooper noted 220 new spaces were created last year through a funding initiative existing centres could tap into. She noted that various government departments offer a variety of funding programs, and the Early Childhood Development Association is a good resource for operators looking to share ideas on how to expand.
Jennifer Nangreaves, executive director of the Early Childhood Development Association, said there would be times when switching from a private centre to an early years centre would create more spaces.
“This can add more spaces if they hadn’t been taking infants (previously), for example - becoming an early years centre would require them to take infants, thus adding more spaces,” Ms Nangreaves said.
She said a stronger focus is needed on recruiting and retaining qualified early childhood educators.
“Staffing shortages is something many Island centres are facing, and is sometimes the reason they cannot take more children,” she said.
The association will attend job fairs and several high schools in the coming weeks.
“We are hoping that as our wages become comparable to sectors with similar education, Early Childhood Education and Care will be a top choice for a career,” she said.
