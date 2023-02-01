Three Rivers council will vote in February on whether to apply to the provincial Active Transportation fund for more money to begin construction on a multi-use path in Brudenell and a kilometre-long concrete sidewalk in Georgetown.
Current estimates for both projects are well above what was initially expected.
Council decided the Brudenell active trail, which is planned for installation at the same time as a water and sewer expansion, should run on the west side of the AA MacDonald Highway. Engineering design company CBCL recommended that side because it serves more businesses, requires less new curbing and can use more existing storm sewers than the east side.
Estimates that came in late last year would allow for only 10 per cent of the planned trail to be done with the project’s current budget.
Instead, if more money is received phase 1 of the trail would be built from Atlantic Superstore to Crescent Lane.
There was discussion at a January 24 committee of council meeting of what crosswalks would be required by building on the west side, such as crossing to Petro-Canada or MacDonald’s Bakery.
Meanwhile, the project in Georgetown would see a 1.6 metre wide concrete sidewalk built from Wood Street at the wharf to North Royalty Road. The goal is to repair sidewalks in bad shape while also qualifying for Active Transportation money by making it wider.
Part of the sidewalk would cross over at Holland College and connect with a proposed trail at the new Clean Tech Park, with this portion being asphalt and 3.1 metres wide.
A recent Class D estimate (the fourth-most accurate class) of $1.5 million includes $898,000 in construction costs plus $404,406 in contingencies to cover further increases in cost of materials.
However, the town currently has only $511,304 to put toward the project, with nearly half of that from the Active Transportation fund.
“This is vitally important,” said Deputy Mayor Cody Jenkins, a Georgetown councillor. “Some sidewalks are in bad shape. It’s only a matter of time until someone gets hurt.”
Green energy feasibility study
Council will also vote in February on awarding the contract for a green energy feasibility study to determine which sites in Three Rivers might be suitable to generate renewable energy. The energy would then be sold to Maritime Electric via the PEI Energy Corporation (PEIEC), creating a new revenue stream for the town.
The study is expected to analyze up to six potential sites for solar, wind and other types of green energy, then recommend the most attractive option for potential return on investment within five to seven years.
A quote from Frontier Power Systems of Georgetown came in at $19,500. PEIEC is funding the study.
Planning and development officer Lee Kenebel told council even if a renewable energy project does not go ahead, the completed study will be a valuable resource in the future.
Dump truck saga continues
The town will again re-tender a one-ton dump truck, needed for snow removal, in the hope of sourcing a new model.
A recent tender came back with only one bid, from Summerside Chrysler, for a 2018 Ram with 46,000 km for $89,249 plus HST. It could be delivered within three to six weeks.
Due to an ongoing vehicle shortage, the manufacturer could not give an estimated delivery time for a new vehicle.
Dorothy Macdonald, manager of community services, said another vehicle will be needed soon. The current truck being used has a badly rusted box and may have transmission problems.
Council reached a consensus to issue the tender again.
Surplus rink items to be disposed of
At a special meeting also held January 24, councillors voted unanimously to declare several pieces of old rink equipment no longer in use as surplus, and dispose of them.
Old glass, glass supports and metal tables from the Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown will be advertised for sale.
The former Zamboni at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre, which was replaced by a new electric model, will be declared surplus as of March 6 - after the Canada Games - then advertised and sold.
Council also declared surplus 48 feet of puck board from the Wellness Centre, and agreed to give it to the Canada Games organizing committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.