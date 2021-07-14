The province has spent an estimated $380,000 to hire 76 new RNs.
There are still 75 vacant positions left to fill. They include replacements for 25 departures in the past six months, six of which have been retirements, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Health and Wellness.
The 76 hired were part of a Nursing Recruitment Incentive Program. They are eligible for a one-time $5,000 financial incentive and they sign a two-year return-in-service agreement.
In addition, eight graduates who were not part of the NRIP were hired as well as 17 registered nurses who are relocating to PEI from other provinces.
The province has committed to investing a further $1.5 million to establish a multi-year recruitment and retention program to attract, retain, and develop nursing professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.