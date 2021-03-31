As a new municipality, the Town of Three Rivers has a wide array of lofty decisions to make in terms of consolidating various entities that previously ran things in the towns and villages which were amalgamated.
They’ve also inherited something of a problem in Montague and Brudenell: the lack of sidewalks, or safely graded sidewalks.
The first area that stands out is the lack of sidewalks along Route 4 in Brudenell. It’s a high-traffic area with vehicles travelling at high speed. Walking from say, the Down East Mall to Petro-Canada probably doesn’t feel safe on the shoulder. It’s a provincial highway, so it’s up to the government to take care of it.
Second, a sidewalk on the north side of Queens Road would greatly improve safety. I live nearby and during one of the more severe storms, decided to walk to work.
The south sidewalk was buried under two feet of snow, so I walked on the shoulder. Across from me on the north shoulder a lady was walking in the same direction. As a truck approached from behind, I found myself hoping it wouldn’t hit one (or both) of us.
Queens Road is also a high-traffic area where vehicles travel at speed until they reach the hill down to the Main Street intersection. The town does have plans to install a sidewalk from Campbellton Street west to Bailey Drive in order to set up a crosswalk to Princess Drive where Montague Consolidated School is. But that doesn’t make it any safer for people walking in the direction of Main Street.
Another issue is the grade of some sidewalks on Main Street, particularly where it slopes at a driveway. It’s not overly safe for someone in a wheelchair. I’ve stumbled myself, and I’d like to think I’m able-bodied. This issue was mentioned at public meetings for the official plan.
The big picture items are important, but so is ensuring safety for pedestrians.
Josh Lewis
