Having 229 AEDs located in communities across PEI is good news, says Mallory Peters, volunteer first responder with Georgetown Fire and Rescue.
“They are everywhere and I think it is absolutely fantastic,” Ms Peters said.
“There needs to be one in every fitness facility especially where there is strenuous activity happening.”
But to have them dispersed elsewhere in the community is also of benefit.
“Really, just to have some in general so you can kind of know if you are doing something in the (area) you can say ‘okay where are my closest AEDs,’” she added.
A voluntary registry already exists, said a spokesperson from the Department of Health and Wellness.
“The registry is not a publicly-searchable database – the intention is that when 911 is called, the communications officer can direct the caller to the nearest accessible AED when appropriate,” the spokesperson said.
She also noted because the registry is voluntary there could actually be more AEDs on PEI than the 229 that are registered.
Ms Peters was one of the Georgetown firefighters who responded to the incident earlier in March at the Three Rivers Sportsplex where the AED was used on hockey player Ernie Fitzpatrick.
Two of the Cardigan man’s teammates, both volunteer firefighters with other PEI departments performed CPR and used the AED to shock Mr Fitzpatrick’s heart back to life.
“(Jim Hatton and Kenny MacDonald) had it all squared away before we even got there,” Ms Peters said.
There is no doubt their professional training was a big part of the positive outcome in Mr Fitzpatrick’s case.
Ms Peters noted that AEDs are designed to be used by anyone. The machine voices step-by-step instructions.
“It is super user-friendly,” she said. “It has pictures showing where you need to put the (shock) pads and it talks to you very plainly.”
That is one of the biggest benefits of having AEDs in the community.
Still, Ms Peters said a little knowledge can go a long way.
“A basic first aid course with CPR takes about four hours of your time but is definitely worth it,” she said.
“The early recognition that something is wrong and early intervention of CPR gives you the best outcomes.”
Minutes count when someone’s heart has stopped beating.
Even just familiarizing yourself with the location of the equipment in a facility can be time saving when an emergency occurs, she said.
AEDs cost approximately $2,500 and ongoing maintenance includes battery replacement and shock pad replacement.
Organizations and individuals can register their devices and manage their device profiles through the following website: http://pei.nationalaedregistry.com/register
The breakdown of registered AEDs in PEI is Prince County – 74 (West Prince 26, East Prince 48); Queens County – 131 and Kings County – 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.