hermanville

Wind turbines at the Hermanville Wind Farm where just four of the 10 units are operating and one has failed completely. Graphic file photo

Just four of 10 turbines at the Hermanville Wind Farm are currently running and one has failed completely.

A statement from PEI Energy, Environment and Climate Change did not clarify how long the issues have been affecting energy output or how much productivity has been lost at the north side facility. However, “Some turbines are paused and some are at reduced capacity,” the statement reads. “The newest fleet of Acciona 116/300 turbines are proving to require the largest amount of maintenance. A significant issue is the main bearings.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.