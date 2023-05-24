Just four of 10 turbines at the Hermanville Wind Farm are currently running and one has failed completely.
A statement from PEI Energy, Environment and Climate Change did not clarify how long the issues have been affecting energy output or how much productivity has been lost at the north side facility. However, “Some turbines are paused and some are at reduced capacity,” the statement reads. “The newest fleet of Acciona 116/300 turbines are proving to require the largest amount of maintenance. A significant issue is the main bearings.”
Several sources have verified that for most of the past eight months only three or four turbines have been active at the same time.
Further information in the statement indicated a loss of 4500 MWh in the 20 days after Hurricane Fiona. That is aside from the issues with the turbine bearings.
“PEI Energy Corporation is actively pursuing a solution to the challenges at Hermanville wind farm that will bring energy production back to acceptable levels,” the statement continues.
In addition, the machine availability which is guaranteed to be 97 per cent dropped to 80.5 per cent for the fiscal year 2021-22 which ended on March 31, 2022.
The turbines, first installed in 2014, have a life expectancy of 20 years. There is an agreement with Nordex, the company that supplied the turbines, to compensate for lost productivity when they don’t meet the 97 per cent productivity threshold.
The PEIEC annual report for 2021-22 states there was $0.6 million in lost revenue due to lost productivity and a lower average wind speed, some of which was recouped through the compensation agreement.
Since the wind farm has been in operation funding of $125,000 is distributed annually through the Northside Windmill Enhancement Fund, administered by the province, to businesses and non profits in the area.
Three of the turbines are located on private land and those property owners are compensated financially annually.
