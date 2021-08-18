To the Editor:
Like (Graphic reporter) Josh Lewis, I too was floored when I read the CBC story about Health Canada’s proposal to raise the maximum residue limits (MRLs) for three pesticides used on wild blueberries and raspberries. Thank you, Josh, for bringing this to light in the August 4 paper. But after reading both stories, I was still left with many questions, particularly with respect to PEI.
Representatives from the Quebec and New Brunswick Wild Blueberry Growers Associations were interviewed by the CBC reporter. They had not heard about the proposed MRL increases, did not support them, and said many of their growers were actually moving toward organic production rather than increasing pesticide use. But the reporter didn’t interview anyone from Nova Scotia or PEI. Did the PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association know about the proposed residue increases, have a role in requesting them, or perhaps they spoke out against them?
The article also said Oxford Frozen Foods does not even include these specific pesticides on its list of allowed chemicals for New Brunswick growers. Is that also true on PEI? What about our other blueberry processor - Jasper Wyman & Son? If Oxford Frozen Foods doesn’t allow these chemicals, who does and who would be requesting or supporting the pesticide residue increases?
Health Canada didn’t reveal who made the requests, but the CBC article indicated it is often the manufacturers and that this is a regular occurrence. But why?
Do farmers need to use more pesticides to control pests that are becoming resistant? Or do manufacturers just want to recommend/sell more pesticides and make that seem somehow safer? Like the Quebec and New Brunswick growers, most farmers I know on PEI would rather use fewer pesticides. But they feel trapped by the need to protect their crops and by contracts and requirements placed on them by the processors who tell them what to spray and when.
Also, where did the data that accompanied the request to Health Canada come from? Did any Island companies, growers, or our government play a role in collecting data or running trials for these pesticide manufacturers?
Finally, where is the transparency? Health Canada didn’t provide any, and when it comes to pesticide use on PEI, there is no transparency. PEI’s Department of Environment has not reported any Pesticide Retail Sales data since 2016. For the past four years even this little snapshot of data has been kept secret. Why? It’s not like this is difficult data to gather or prepare for publication. All pesticide retailers must submit their sales data every year in order to have their licenses renewed. In the past, when the public had access to this data, we were able to see which pesticides were being used and if they were increasing or decreasing. It’s time to bring this little bit of transparency back! And while they are at it, could Minister (Steven) Myers and Deputy Minister (Brad) Colwill please provide data on all the pesticides used as seed treatments. These pesticides are usually not included in the Retail Sales reports.
I recently saw the label from a bag of corn seed listing three fungicides and a high dosage of a systemic insecticide as part of the seed coating. There are literally tons of pesticides being incorporated into PEI soils every year as coatings on seeds, but the data for this is hidden because it is controlled by the corporations who sell them and government loopholes for reporting them.
On a more positive note, since Josh and the CBC wrote their articles on this issue, Health Canada has announced it is pausing all MRL increases - at least until next year. This includes the pesticides used on blueberries and raspberries, glyphosate (the herbicide in Roundup,) and 11 other pesticides currently under review for increased MRLs. Perhaps the new limits will still go ahead next year. Let’s hope not. And there is more to be hopeful about. Ottawa also announced it is going to provide $42 million to Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) to further “strengthen its human and environmental health and safety oversight and protection, including improving the availability of independent data to further support pesticide review decisions, and the transparency of decision-making.” Another $7 million will go to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, and $1 million to Environment and Climate Change Canada for supporting research, development, and adoption of alternative pest management solutions.
This is very encouraging news. Let’s hope the good intentions of our government legislators and regulators are not co-opted by the profit-driven pesticide industry and its lobbyists. We need to get this right. When it comes to pesticides we need a precautionary principal. Our farmers, our health, and the health of our environment depend on it.
Trudy White,
Iris, PEI
