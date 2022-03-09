Josh Lewis

On March 1, Morell-Donagh MLA Sidney MacEwen rose in the provincial legislature to decry the lack of walk-in clinic access in eastern PEI.

As he noted, the only clinic east of Stratford operates for three hours on Wednesdays in Morell. Due to the demand, patients can only raise one issue per visit.

At a time when the Island’s patient registry includes more than 22,000 people - close to 15% of Islanders without a family doctor - the lack of access to primary care in rural areas is appalling.

Health PEI has long demonstrated its disregard for rural health care, under successive governments of different colours, but this is ridiculous.

Walk-in clinics are not great for continuity of care for chronic health problems, but they’re a long shot better than nothing.

In an ideal world, there would be a large walk-in clinic in the Three Rivers area to service the Southern Kings region, and another one in Souris to service all of Eastern Kings.

Driving to Stratford or Charlottetown to visit clinics that fill up extremely fast due to online registration is not good enough.

When your health care system is full of vacancies and many of the workers you do have leave due to a toxic work environment or burnout, walk-in clinics take on even more importance.

If you don’t have a family doctor and the nearest walk-in clinic is an hour away, what are you supposed to do?

Considering demographics and the aging population, the need is going to become even greater in the coming years.

Kudos to MacEwen for his advocacy on this issue and his willingness to butt heads with his own health minister. Eastern PEI residents deserve better.

Josh Lewis

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.