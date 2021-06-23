Plans are finalized for a new Morell bridge, a project which will cost $7 million and take more than a year to complete.
The new bridge will be wider than the old one and provide paved shoulders for walkers and cyclists.
There was no viable option to raise the height of the new bridge which is on the main road through Morell.
“Because of soil conditions it is a very challenging site,” Neil Lawless, engineer with the Department of Transportation, said at a public meeting attended by a dozen people last week.
In the face of climate change, area resident Rodney Dingwell asked if sea level rise was factored into the equation.
“The only way to do it would be to make the bridge itself four times longer than it is now,” Mr Lawless said. “We have to be prudent with taxpayers’ money.”
Several different designs were looked at in the process of planning for the replacement, he added.
The new structure will be a one-span bridge with no piers in the water. Currently the bridge which was built in the 1960s has two piers.
Highfield Construction was awarded the tender for the project and work is expected to begin the first week of July and take 15 months to complete.
The first three months will be to put together a temporary bridge which is a “project of its own,” Mr Lawless said.
It will be made up of reusable panels the province uses in locations around the province when needed.
The temporary bridge will span the water on the south side of the existing bridge, thus impacting a portion of Rossiter Park during construction.
The slip that is popular with anglers in the spring and the headquarters for two kayak companies in warmer months will be out of commission and a stopgap slip will be built further upstream. The public will still be able to access the southern part of the park during the bridge construction.
Though the bridge will be open to two-way traffic for most of the construction, Riverside Drive will be a one-way street for the duration.
The modifications to the park will be reinstated once the bridge is complete.
However Mayor Dave MacAdam said they will look into making Riverside Drive a permanent one-way street as it is a blind turn for traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.