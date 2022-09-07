Dan Shepard

The Morell Chevies are headed back to the KCBL finals with a three game sweep over the Cardigan Clippers.

Morell’s last trip to the finals was back in 2020. The Chevies ended the Clipper year with a 12-5 win in Morell last Wednesday. Morell turned in a triple play. A line drive was caught by shortstop Nathan Jones who threw to second baseman Elijah Hood who finished the triple play throwing to first baseman Johnny Savidant.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.