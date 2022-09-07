The Morell Chevies are headed back to the KCBL finals with a three game sweep over the Cardigan Clippers.
Morell’s last trip to the finals was back in 2020. The Chevies ended the Clipper year with a 12-5 win in Morell last Wednesday. Morell turned in a triple play. A line drive was caught by shortstop Nathan Jones who threw to second baseman Elijah Hood who finished the triple play throwing to first baseman Johnny Savidant.
Morell will now face the winner of the best-of-five semifinals against either Northside Sunly Brewers or Peakes Bogside Bombers. These teams were to play games four and if necessary game five last Sunday.
The Brewers took a two-to-one game lead on the Sunday before with a 2-0 win over the Bombers.
Dylan Worth hit an RBI single in the second inning to give all the run support for winning pitcher Isaac Compton. An unearned run in the sixth inning gave Northside a huge insurance run.
Isaac Compton shut out the Bombers’ big bats getting some big outs when Peakes put on a couple of base runners. Compton tossed a five hitter for the complete game win. Jack MacKenzie absorbed the loss despite only allowing five hits while striking out eight. Worth had two hits to lead the Brewer bats while Ethan Smith had a pair of hits for Peakes.
Game four was called after three-and-a-half innings last Wednesday. Game four was to be picked up last Sunday. If necessary game five will probably be played following the completion of game four.
Congratulations to the PEI Gaudet’s Auto Body Islanders for winning a bronze medal in the Canadian National Senior Men’s Championship tournament that took place in Sydney Nova Scotia. Tanner MacLean tossed a six hit complete game shutout to earn the win. Former KCBL star Ryan MacIsaac led the team at the plate going 2/2 with a walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.