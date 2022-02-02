Nolan Compton has released the second single of his young country music career, called Back to Sleep, five months after his debut offering in August.
The Morell singer-songwriter says he wrote the new tune “a long time ago” but like his first single, Unbelievable, he waited until he was more developed as a musician and made the songs the best they could be.
“This is one of those songs, as soon as the first few lines came out, the pen flowed on the paper pretty easily. I find usually those are the songs you remember, and you write with emotion.”
Back to Sleep was released to streaming platforms and Bandcamp on Friday and the hope is to play it for a live audience February 18 at Trailside Music Hall in Charlottetown.
Mr Compton, 25, called it a song of heartbreak that pulls on the emotions. He plans to follow it up with a four-song EP by the summer, also comprised of previously written songs dating as far as eight years back.
“My goal with this EP is anybody who doesn’t know me, I want those four songs plus these two (singles) to show you what I’m about and what I stand for.”
Unlike many musicians, Mr Compton didn’t start at a young age. The start of his musical ambitions came by accident when he was 16 and hanging out with a few friends. He started singing a Josh Turner song and one friend said he had a decent voice for country.
“At this point I didn’t even know how to hold a guitar. I would use my voice memo (phone app) and record myself singing to instrumentals on Youtube, then play it for family and friends to see what they thought.”
His friend Cole MacLaren, now a catcher in the Detroit Tigers’ system, would play guitar while he sang. When Mr MacLaren left to pursue his career, Mr Compton started learning the guitar.
“Over the next four or five years I really worked on finding my craft, seeing who I wanted to be as an artist and how I wanted to present my music,” he said. “Even in the last two years, I’ve noticed a huge difference in my development. I’m very happy I didn’t rush into it.”
Country music has been Mr Compton’s favourite since he was young and growing up on a potato farm offered plenty of inspiration.
“I find when I’m working and I’m busy, that’s when some song ideas pop up,” he said.
But if he’s on the potato grader or doing another job that requires his full attention, he can’t get to his phone to start recording. That’s when he starts humming the tune to make sure he doesn’t forget.
Unbelievable, the song released in August, has racked up more than 10,000 listens on Spotify, gotten radio play across the country and was the fifth-most downloaded country single on September 21, 2021.
He’s gotten lots of help from Island and Canadian musicians along the way. He’s worked with PEI producer Jon Matthews on both songs. Along with producing, he played bass, rhythm guitar, the organ and sang backup vocals.
“Once I got a good catalogue of songs I went to Jon and we started talking about creating and bringing this music to the world.”
Other artists who worked on Back to Sleep include Canadian Country Music Award winners Jason Barry and Ed “Peewee Charles” Ringwald, and Islanders Roland Beaulieu and Eli MacDougall.
For more on Mr Compton’s career, visit nolancomptonmusic.com
