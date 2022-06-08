After two singles, Nolan Compton is taking the next step in his music career in the form of an EP with six songs.
The Morell country music artist released the new project, called Born and Raised, to streaming platforms on Friday.
As the title suggests, the songs are heavily influenced by growing up in rural PEI. Ever since he started writing music, he vowed if he ended up making an album it would be called Born and Raised.
“(Rural PEI) is where everything began for me,” he said. “Seeing that vision actually become reality is a pretty special moment.”
Another meaningful aspect of making the EP came in the recording studio, when Mr Compton and several nationally acclaimed musicians took the songs he had written a few years ago and developed them into polished, completed works.
For years he performed those songs with just a guitar and his voice, so to hear them accompanied by full instrumentals - fiddle, piano, steel guitar, drums - was memorable.
“You had an idea of how they potentially would sound with a full band, but hearing them for the first time, they sounded better than I could have envisioned.”
Included on the album are his two previously released singles, Unbelievable and Back to Sleep, along with four unreleased tracks: Brought Up, Born and Raised, All I Need is You, and With You.
Brought Up is all about the rural lifestyle, he said. He came up with the beginnings of that song while working at Wyman’s blueberry plant in West St Peter’s in 2017.
“It talks about the rural life, what we’re about, the people who are from this area and what we stand for,” he said.
Production on the songs began in 2019, with a 2020 release planned before the pandemic scuttled that. But Covid was also a blessing in disguise for the EP. The other musicians who performed on the album would have been busy touring if the pandemic hadn’t hit, Mr Compton said, but suddenly they were available.
“(Not having them) really could have changed the outcome of the songs.”
Mr Compton will perform the songs at a release party on June 24 at Trailside Music Hall in Charlottetown with a full band, including well-known Island musicians such as fiddler Richard Wood.
After that he plans to embark on a summer tour, with most shows on the Island but a few in Halifax in August.
The tentative plan is to release another new single before the year ends.
Mr Compton is thankful to everyone who supported his musical journey along the way, especially family and friends who were his earliest listeners.
Born and Raised is available on digital streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon, and CDs can be purchased through his website, nolancomptonmusic.com
