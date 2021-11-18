The 2021 Remembrance Day Service at the cenotaph in Morell marked a milestone for Legion member Jimmy MacAulay.
For the first time in more than five decades the Midgell resident had no hand in organizing of the annual event.
Mr MacAulay remembers well the day he was first asked to join the Morell Legion.
It was back in 1969 and he was collecting school taxes at an office just off the main corridor at the St Peter’s Consolidated School. Veteran Joe MacLean came in to pay his taxes and suggested Mr MacAulay join the local branch.
Realizing he was eligible because he had joined the reserves (PEI Regiment) a decade before as a freshman at St Dunstan’s University. Mr MacAulay agreed and in the ensuing decades made his mark on the Legion community, not only locally, but also in his role as Provincial President and on the executive of Dominion Command at the national level for many years.
There are two outstanding accomplishments that come to mind for Mr MacAulay when he looks back.
His involvement in the Reach for the Top history series broadcast and being present at the internment of the Unknown Soldier from France at the National War Memorial on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
Mr MacAulay is quick to point out no matter the task he is one of many volunteers who has bolstered the work of the Legion over the years.
Mr MacAulay and Billy O’Hanley, who both received 50-year pins, were among several Morell Legion members, new and old, who received honours last week at the branch’s annual awards ceremony.
Mr O’Hanley is one of two remaining Second World War Veterans of the branch. Miles Matheson, who now resides at Beach Grove Home is Charlottetown, is the other.
Legion member Brad Barnes received a 35 Years-of-Service pin and Emmett Eldershaw one for 25 years. Mr Barnes’ wife Jan received her 5-year pin.
Longtime member Lyla MacDonald was presented with a lifetime membership certificate as well as a 20-year pin. Current president Owen Parkhouse was also presented with a 20-year pin.
New members inducted at the ceremony include Barb and George Deviat, Julio Sanchez, Nancy Anderson and Cathy MacKinnon.
The Morell Legion has over 60 members.
“We are a small little Legion without a building, but we do big things,” Mr Parkhouse said.
(0) comments
