Louie Murphy’s baseball career started with 3-on-3 games against the kids next door in Green Meadows, who would accuse him of cheating and take their bat and ball home. They had no idea they were facing a future PEI Sports Hall of Famer.
Murphy went on to pitch for several decades on Morell teams in the Kings County Baseball League, Nova Scotia senior league and oldtimers tournaments. He played well over 550 games in his long career.
Now 80, he was recognized for his accomplishments at a Hall of Fame induction ceremony on December 2, attended by family, friends and teammates. His induction was announced in November 2020 but the ceremony was delayed by the pandemic.
“It was the biggest honour I’ve had in sports,” he told The Graphic.
There was no organized minor ball in Morell until Murphy was 13 or 14 years old, but he quickly made a name for himself through the midget ranks and into the KCBL, where he played his rookie season in 1959. That was also the year he began pitching.
He was taught how to throw a breaking ball, but before long he found he had to improvise.
“It was destroying my elbow. After games, my elbow would be all bruised. So I said, ‘I have to do something different because I’m not going to last too long at this.’ I fooled around with different grips and different ways of delivering it.”
He taught himself how to throw multiple pitches using the same grip but with different amounts of finger pressure. One pitch would curl down and away and the other dropped straight down.
By 1961, Morell’s other pitchers either got hurt or moved away, and he became their ace. So began years of dominance on the mound, mowing down batters and winning too many championships to count.
In those days, the KCBL drew huge crowds. It wasn’t professional baseball but it may as well have been, with more than 2,000 fans attending some games.
“They’d be lined from the left field foul pole to the right field foul pole, and probably eight to 10 deep,” said Murphy, who now lives in Charlottetown. “The interest in the game was out of this world. You played baseball on the weekend and you talked baseball all week.”
Murphy had the odd nibble from the pros. At age 21, he was offered a chance to move to New England and play in the industrial baseball league there. But he turned it down, daunted by the prospect of moving that far away.
He also had interest from the Philadelphia Phillies and the Montreal Expos, the latter coming at a tournament when he was about to turn 32. His coach, the late major-leaguer Vern Handrahan, told the Expos scout Murphy was not as young as he looked. He would have had to spend several years in the minors before getting a chance to play in the bigs.
“I would’ve been a 35-year-old rookie,” he said with a laugh.
Although his career was filled with impressive performances, there is one blunder he recalls. He pitched for PEI at the 1969 Canada Games in Halifax. There was a game against Saskatchewan tied 2-2 in the ninth inning with a runner on third. Murphy went into his delivery and as soon as the ball left his hand, he knew it was wild. It rolled to the backstop and the runner scored to win the game.
Still, his teammate and fellow Morell native, the late Mike Kelly, gave him a pat on the back and said the game was one of the best pitching performances he had seen.
Murphy pitched until 1973, took a break, then came back for a few years. His final season was 1980, at the age of 39, where he posted a 7-3 record in the Nova Scotia senior league.
After that, he played in oldtimers tournaments, with his final appearance coming in 2012 at the nationals in PEI, at the age of 70.
The class of 2020 also includes hockey builder Allan Andrews, harness racer Harry Poulton and curler Peter Gallant.
