From left are Shane Collins, Lily Corlett, Shaymus McGuire, Hillary MacCormack, Steven Cockram, Gabriel Murphy, Grant MacCormack, Riley Kelly, Fionn McAdam-Young and MRMC field dog Laya. Submitted photo
Hannah Murnaghan,Watershed Coordinator Morell River Management Cooperative,points out the logs that are being removed from the spillway at Mooney’s Pond. The stop logs are being replaced which will cause a drop in water level for a few weeks this summer. Charlotte MacAulay photo
One of eastern PEI’s most loved photo spots will be absent of the water backdrop for a few weeks.
But Mooney’s Pond will be restored to its former glory just in time for fall photos said Hannah Murnaghan, Watershed Coordinator of Morell River Management Cooperative.
The wooden stop logs in the pond’s fishway need to be replaced and, as the logs are removed, there will be a noticeable drop in the water level.
“The goal is to have the pond back up just as the leaves are changing,” Ms Murnaghan said.
Located on Route 22 in Peakes, Mooney’s Pond is a natural paradise with 1.9 km of trails with bridges and observation decks, perfect for birdwatching and photography. A fully accessible floating dock is also maintained on the site.
Last year a trail counter recorded 6,000 visits to the site. Ms Murnaghan said countless people flock there in the fall in particular to take family photos.
As the pond is drained the fish that normally use it for their habitat will swim away into the Morell River.
“We will be monitoring closely every day and don’t expect any fish will be (left behind),” she added.
“For anglers, although there won’t be any water in Mooney’s Pond, Anderson’s Pool and the accessible fishing platform just downstream will have lots of cooler water flowing into it.”
To the untrained eye, draining the pond may look like a drastic measure, but Ms Murnaghan said prior to the 1990s when the pond was used to rear Atlantic Salmon, it was drained annually.
She wants to assure everyone the water and the fish will be back by September.
MRMC has a long history of watershed activity that still continues today as they manage waterways and riparian zones in the Morell River, Marie River, Midgell River, Bristol Creek, Schooner Creek, and St Peters River.
“In the riparian zones (the boundaries of waterways) we work trying to restore the Acadian forest species,” she said, noting the work of the group also includes river conservation and enhancement with the goal of maintaining fish habitat.
In the summer the staff swells to nine with several summer students and typically there are four staff who work into December tasked with monitoring and surveys.
