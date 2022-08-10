The view

This view of Mooney’s Pond in Peakes is a popular backdrop for photos. For the next few weeks water levels will drop while restoration work is being done to the spillway. Charlotte MacAulay photo

One of eastern PEI’s most loved photo spots will be absent of the water backdrop for a few weeks.

But Mooney’s Pond will be restored to its former glory just in time for fall photos said Hannah Murnaghan, Watershed Coordinator of Morell River Management Cooperative.

Hannah spillway

Hannah Murnaghan,Watershed Coordinator Morell River Management Cooperative,points out the logs that are being removed from the spillway at Mooney’s Pond. The stop logs are being replaced which will cause a drop in water level for a few weeks this summer. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Mooneys Pond crew

From left are Shane Collins, Lily Corlett, Shaymus McGuire, Hillary MacCormack, Steven Cockram, Gabriel Murphy, Grant MacCormack, Riley Kelly, Fionn McAdam-Young and MRMC field dog Laya. Submitted photo

