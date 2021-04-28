When he sees students sprinting onto the playground at recess, Morell Consolidated Phys Ed instructor Eric VanWiechen knows it was the right decision to add a gaga pit to the play area.
The gaga pit, an octagon shaped enclosure where players toss a ball along the ground with the goal of tagging others with the ball, thus eliminating them from play, is creating excitement among students as they test their aim and agility playing gaga ball matches.
“The students being more physically active when they are outside at recess is the biggest advantage," Mr VanWiechen said.
It is a quick game that literally keeps students on their toes as they try to avoid being tagged.
The wooden enclosure was put together in a day after materials (approximately $1,000 worth of lumber and fasteners) were donated by Collings Timber Mart in Mount Stewart.
Mr VanWiechen said they are very thankful for the donation as plans to add the structure to the playground have been in the works since last fall.
When he heard about the popularity of the game from fellow teacher Victoria Graham, who was first introduced to it at Camp Abegweit, he knew it would be a great addition.
Though it is a fast paced, highly physical game and similar to dodge ball, Mr VanWiechen said there is little room for injury as the ball has to hit below the knee and if a player does happen to hit above the knee they are eliminated.
All the classes from Kindergarten to Grade 8 enjoyed their time last week being shown the ropes, said Mr VanWiechen, noting the fact it is being enjoyed and used by all students is another plus.
