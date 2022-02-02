There is a growing need for senior’s housing in the Morell area and the community's municipal council is taking steps to create a solution.
A request for proposals from developers was sent out last week.
It is very early in the process, Mayor David MacAdam said.
“For people who want to move from their home into an apartment that would be comparable to the lifestyle they are already living now, there are limited options,” Mayor MacAdam said.
The municipality has property near the library on Red Head Road and they are willing to use it for a development, but there would a cost to hooking up to the sewer system.
“We are a fairly short distance from Charlottetown and if there is nothing (available) here they often end up moving to Charlottetown, but some would prefer to stay in the area,” the mayor said.
Though this development isn’t comparable to government seniors housing there is a demand in the area for those units as well.
Nineteen people's names are on the waiting list for seniors housing in Kings County, according to statistics from the province.
In June 2020 the province announced the construction of 10 mixed units in Morell on land currently owned by PEI Housing Corporation. A tender for that project, which was delayed due to current pressures in the market and construction industry, is planned for sometime in the spring or summer this year, according to a spokesperson from the province.
Mayor MacAdam said the next step in the project will be for council to review any proposals that are submitted.
