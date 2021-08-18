A major outbreak of giant hogweed in Vernon River has been mostly removed after several weeks of work by the Pisquid River Enhancement Project, the Hillsborough River Association and the PEI Invasive Species Council.
Giant hogweed is an invasive species that produces phototoxic sap, which can cause significant skin burns and scarring when exposed to sunlight. The plant lives for several years and in its last year, it produces a large head that can contain tens of thousands of seeds.
“The important thing is removing the seed head so the seeds don’t spread around, so we can reduce the number of plants in the area and prevent it from spreading down the river,” Simon Wilmot, coordinator for the PEI Invasive Species Council said.
Hundreds of kilograms of seeds have been removed from the Vernon River site, which is near MacLeans Pond off Murray Harbour Road. There is one patch remaining on the edge of a field across from the Old School Road. Mr Wilmot said it’s in “the most annoying place possible” but they will be able to remove it.
However, because hogweed plants grow over several years, there will be more seeds in the ground and it will take a number of years to bring the situation under control, Mr Wilmot said.
There is another outbreak in West River, and he said both cases are the result of previous landowners planting the species as an ornamental. But once the property exchanges hands a few times, future owners often don’t realize what they’re dealing with and it gets out of control. In this case, the Vernon River plants were spotted by a pair of technicians with the Pisquid River watershed group.
Mr Wilmot stressed the seed heads cannot be disposed of in normal waste bins. They are taken to PEI Energy Systems in Charlottetown and incinerated, which requires a special permit. He said individuals should not try to burn the species due to the toxic chemicals involved.
“The people at waste management don’t want to be sticking their hands into this particular plant,” he said.
Removing the seed heads is no simple task either. Workers must be protected from head to toe, with coveralls, face shield, thick gloves and boots.
“To use a dramatic term, it is a beheading. One of us reaches out for the seed head, another one cuts the stem and we put the head in a plastic bag to capture the seeds,” Mr Wilmot said. “There’s significant potential to get sap on you when engaging in this kind of work.”
A social media post in early August warned of the giant hogweed outbreaks. This has resulted in many reports from Islanders about similar-looking plants, including cow parsnip, which is native to PEI, and woodland angelica, another invasive species.
Mr Wilmot was surprised to learn how widespread the angelica plant is across the Island. It seems to be most prevalent in eastern PEI, including in the Baltic area. Woodland angelica has some similar characteristics to giant hogweed, but its leaves are smaller and more compact.
“The difference is their sap isn’t quite as potent, but it still does cause photodermatitis.”
Woodland angelica is too widespread at the moment to be tackled by the Invasive Species Council, which typically focuses more on providing information and educating watershed groups about how to manage species, he said.
Invasive species are among the biggest contributors to global biodiversity loss, Mr Wilmot said, along with habitat loss and climate change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.