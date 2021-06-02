Ever since I left home for studies, and later on had my own family, there was rarely any opportunity to celebrate the occasion with my mom. Every Mother’s Day, I would plan a different surprise for her. This is my way of expressing my gratitude to her and how much I missed her. I guess Mom would also miss me, just like how I miss my son who is studying in the Monastery.
This year, I sent Mom a greeting card as early as possible, hoping she could get it in time. I also loved receiving cards from my son. Regardless of what was written, I would read it over and over again.
Here’s the message he wrote to me when he was 13 years old:
To my beloved mother,
How have you been lately? It is almost mother’s day again - Happy Mother’s Day!
For 13 years, from my birth until today, you’ve gone through so much for me and have given so much to me. If I were to add it all up, it’d be deeper than the oceans and taller than the mountains. I could never repay you for all you’ve done for me.
My teacher reminds us to “Think positively; observe the merits of others and appreciate their kindness.” This is my mother’s day gift to you. I hope it will be of use to you.
2,500 years ago, Buddha was able to help his mother greatly. I hope that 2,500 years from now, I can do the same.
Your son,
Evan
I remember vividly how my heart melted when I first read his handwritten message. We often write to each other and have our respective box to keep these blessings letters. Although he is not staying with us, we still feel closely connected. We would send words of encouragement and support, sealed with sincere blessings. As in the card above, we would encourage each other to strive in learning and to cherish every moment in life. I would often express our love for and pride of him while he would reciprocate with gratitude.
On his birthday this January, I casually asked during our chitchat if he has anything to tell me. Without hesitation, he answered spontaneously, “Thanks Mom for bringing me to this world! So I can be who I am now!”
I come to realize there is so much to learn from him. When I was young, I rarely thanked my mom this way. Only when I became a mother myself did I start to express my gratitude and appreciation of her relentless effort in bringing me up.
But for Evan, he has never held back in expressing his love for me. I have to thank him, and also thank the Monastery for providing a conducive learning environment that nurtures him into a grateful person.
Wishing all mothers in this world great happiness, not only on Mother’s Day, but also forever.
