Once in awhile government makes a decision of pure creative genius. I consider the establishment of the Confederation Trail as one of those inspired decisions. The political architect of the trail was the current MP for Egmont, Robert Morrissey, then an influential minister in the government of Joe Ghiz during the early 1990s.
Morrissey saw the abandoned rail bed that stretched from Tignish to Souris as critical provincial infrastructure, and the idea of converting it into an Island-wide recreational trail system would also prove to have major tourism benefits.
But from the outset, several groups competed for use of the new trail system. The walkers, hikers, and cyclists saw it as theirs, while the snowmobile crowd ogled it as a winter highway.
Meanwhile the growing horse community saw it as a convenient place to ride their animals.
A lease agreement was eventually reached whereby the snowmobilers would get exclusive use of the Confederation Trail during the winter months, provided they groomed and maintained it, making it off limits to Islanders who might want to use it for cross-country skiing.
I live in Hunter River close to the trail, and on winter nights when the snow is good I can hear the snowmobiles racing by on their way from one place to another, traversing private property when necessary.
My father had a Skidoo back in 1968. It was an early version and I believe it topped out at about 30 miles per hour. The machines of today are like Formula 1 race cars and reach maximum speeds of more than 150 miles per hour. There are no posted speed limits on the Confederation Trail, some snowmobilers mix winter fun with alcohol, and each year there are accidents.
Needless to say, it is not only illegal but potentially fatal for anyone to walk or ski any part of Confederation Trail in the winter months.
But while I can accept the snowmobiles as a kind of seasonal trade-off, there is another motorized madness which threatens Confederation Trail.
It is the All Terrain Vehicle or ATV. I would liken it to a four-wheel motorcycle designed to handle diverse terrain. The ATV is not a street or highway licensed vehicle on Prince Edward Island and therefore is confined to designated trails.
It is illegal for an ATV to use the Confederation Trail. But like some horse owners, the ATV gang flout the law and make use of the trail system whenever they choose, tearing it up and putting hikers and cyclists in grave danger.
Last week I was on a bike ride along the beautiful section of the trail from Hunter River to Fredericton. The fall colours were incredible and as I approached the Clyde Road suddenly an ATV came roaring around a turn coming straight at me. Fortunately, I managed to get off the trail and avoid a head-on collision. I yelled at the driver as he passed. He just slowed down, turned his head and gave me the finger.
A few minutes later, I met a trail maintenance crew in a half-ton creeping along.
We had a little chat.
When I asked how it was that ATVs were allowed to use the trail, the crew chief just shook his head.
“They use the trail whenever they like,” he told me, “and there’s nothing we can do to stop them.”
“Often their OHV license plate is missing or not visible,” he explained, “and if we try to chase them, well, they just head off across a field.”
I sympathized with the trail crew. The ATV I encountered that day could not be easily identified. The rider was dressed like a Ninja with a helmet covering his face. Just prior to meeting me he had done a few donuts and tore up the trail at one of the gates, designed by the way to keep him off the trail.
The PEI ATV Federation presently is in discussions with government to allow use of certain provincial highways to link the federation’s trail network together. In other words, if their pilot project is approved by government ATVs will share some roadways with licensed motor vehicles. Moreover, this inter-connectivity will allow for easier access to sections of the Confederation Trail.
This is a bad idea.
Confederation Trail is a unique recreational resource for both Island residents and visitors. It needs to be protected from the motorized madness of all terrain vehicles and dirt bikes, especially during this time of COVID-19 when outdoor recreation is so important.
