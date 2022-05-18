Brennan Doyle won provincial gold in novice boys singles after going undefeated the entire season. Brennan is the son of Desi and Bethany Doyle. His grandmother Darlene Doyle never missed one of her grandson’s games this season. Submitted photo
Brennan Doyle and Brandon Myers helped the Mount Stewart Consolidated School’s badminton program achieve something it hadn’t done in 36 years at novice boys provincials earlier this month.
Doyle won provincial gold in singles and teamed up with Myers for bronze in doubles on May 7 at Summerside Intermediate, helping Mount Stewart win the banner for most points as a team - in any badminton category - for the first time since the mid-1980s.
John MacDougall, the school’s phys ed teacher, said Doyle went undefeated in singles the entire season in novice, which is for Grades 5 and 6. He defeated his West Royalty opponent 21-16, 21-14 in the provincial final.
“I’ve never seen it before,” MacDougall said of Doyle winning all his matches this year.
As a doubles team, Myers and Doyle dropped their only match of the season in the provincial semi-final against the eventual champions from Tignish. In the bronze medal game, they defeated Athena 21-9, 21-11.
MacDougall said determination is a big reason for his students’ success. They both excel at other sports - baseball and hockey for Doyle, hockey and soccer for Myers.
“They love sport. They love coming to school. They don’t miss practices,” he said. “They’re competitive. It’s almost like they hate losing more than they like winning.”
The school’s badminton program was successful beyond those two as well. At this year’s novice zone meet in Souris, which is the first step in qualifying for provincials, Mount Stewart athletes finished in the top four spots for boys singles and the top three in boys doubles. The girls team finished first and second in both singles and doubles.
“The whole program was great this year. Everybody’s really developed and pushed each other,” MacDougall said, adding competitiveness within the school helped athletes when facing other schools.
He said the provincial success shows coming from a small school doesn’t mean you can’t do big things.
“We put the work in and you see the rewards at the end of it.”
MacDougall expects the program to continue being competitive in future years, in part because they put more work in than a lot of schools, with eight practices a week before and after school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.