Staff and students at Mount Stewart Consolidated School already spend a lot of time delving into Mi’kmaq culture as 25% of the student population are members of the Abegweit First Nation, but this year there will be more emphasis on reconciliation in the lead-up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, principal Mary Kendrick said.
“The biggest thing is for our students to feel proud of their culture,” she said.
This year three days of events will celebrate the various ceremonies and teachings and gear students towards learning how those traditions came about and why they continue to resonate today.
For 11-year-old Serenity Jadis, who will be donning her regalia (traditional jingle dress), dancing is the activity she is looking forward to the most, but learning the traditional way of cooking bannock is also on her radar.
Ms Kendrick said students will not only learn how bannock, a traditional food of the Mi’kmaq, is and was cooked, but also the changes that came with colonization.
It is one way students can learn about reconciliation.
Several special guests will join in the school activities to help highlight the important aspects.
First Nations liaison Georgina Francis will show the students the importance of sweet grass. Senator Brian Francis, Abegweit First Nation Chief Junior Gould and Elder Junior Peter-Paul will host presentations on Mi’Kmaq language, reconciliation and drum making.
There will be an opportunity for all students to draw different aspects on wooden tiles to record what they have learned throughout the week.
Megan MacGregor is the school’s First Nation resource teacher.
She said students are excited to participate in the planning for the activities.
“I feel like in a culture that has been suppressed, they should feel celebrated and proud to be in a school that highlights their culture,” she said.
From the welcome sign at the entrance of the school, which is translated into both Mi’kmaq and French, to the cozy corner in the library with a variety of books highlighting Mi’kmaq culture, it is evident at every turn how important all students are at Mount Stewart.
In addition, the importance the school community places on Orange Shirt Day in September and National Indigenous Peoples Day in June gives students a chance to take the lead in bringing awareness and understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.