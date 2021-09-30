orange shirts Mt Stewart

Staff and students at Mount Stewart Consolidated School already spend a lot of time delving into Mi’kmaq culture as 25% of the student population are members of the Abegweit First Nation. During the week leading up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation many cultural activities are planned. From left are principal Mary Kendrick, student Serenity Jadis, First Nation Liason Georgina Francis, student Leah Sabattis and First Nation support teacher Megan MacGregor.

 Charlotte MacAulay photo

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

Staff and students at Mount Stewart Consolidated School already spend a lot of time delving into Mi’kmaq culture as 25% of the student population are members of the Abegweit First Nation, but this year there will be more emphasis on reconciliation in the lead-up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, principal Mary Kendrick said.

“The biggest thing is for our students to feel proud of their culture,” she said.

This year three days of events will celebrate the various ceremonies and teachings and gear students towards learning how those traditions came about and why they continue to resonate today.

For 11-year-old Serenity Jadis, who will be donning her regalia (traditional jingle dress), dancing is the activity she is looking forward to the most, but learning the traditional way of cooking bannock is also on her radar.

Ms Kendrick said students will not only learn how bannock, a traditional food of the Mi’kmaq, is and was cooked, but also the changes that came with colonization.

It is one way students can learn about reconciliation.

Several special guests will join in the school activities to help highlight the important aspects.

First Nations liaison Georgina Francis will show the students the importance of sweet grass. Senator Brian Francis, Abegweit First Nation Chief Junior Gould and Elder Junior Peter-Paul will host presentations on Mi’Kmaq language, reconciliation and drum making.

There will be an opportunity for all students to draw different aspects on wooden tiles to record what they have learned throughout the week.

megan macgregor

Megan MacGregor, First Nation support teacher at Mount Stewart Consolidated, was busy last week getting ready for Truth and Reconciliation activities at the school held the week of September 30. Students in Grades K-3 will be spending some time learning the Mi’kmaq language.

Megan MacGregor is the school’s First Nation resource teacher.

She said students are excited to participate in the planning for the activities.

“I feel like in a culture that has been suppressed, they should feel celebrated and proud to be in a school that highlights their culture,” she said.

From the welcome sign at the entrance of the school, which is translated into both Mi’kmaq and French, to the cozy corner in the library with a variety of books highlighting Mi’kmaq culture, it is evident at every turn how important all students are at Mount Stewart.

In addition, the importance the school community places on Orange Shirt Day in September and National Indigenous Peoples Day in June gives students a chance to take the lead in bringing awareness and understanding.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.