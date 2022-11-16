The Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart has chosen not to release the number of votes each council candidate received or voter turnout, while the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings did disclose vote tallies but not the turnout.
There is no legislative requirement for municipalities to disclose their voter turnout numbers, but it is in the public’s interest to know, says Tim Garrity of Elections PEI.
Although the electoral body released voter turnout numbers for the five municipalities whose elections it ran, some smaller ones across the Island did not.
Mr Garrity said he received a call from Mount Stewart the day after the November 7 election asking, among other questions, whether there was any legal obligation to release the data. This came after a request from The Graphic.
Mr Garrity said he advised them the Municipal Government Act does not contain any such stipulation.
However, the Chief Electoral Officer told The Graphic openness and transparency in elections is important.
“To me, yes, it’s in the public interest to know,” he said. “Maybe that helps out next time. It’s something people can talk about.”
The new councillors elected in Mount Stewart are Beverly Campbell, Kevin Lloyd, Katharine MacDonald, Julie McKay, Amanda Myers and Chad Poirier. Spencer Long was previously acclaimed as mayor.
In Eastern Kings, Larry Fitzpatrick was acclaimed as mayor. Of the six elected councillors, Danelle Elliott received the most votes with 97, followed by Nathan Paton (80), Donna Campbell Dixon (77), Arthur Baker (76), Don Humphrey (72) and Bernadette McInnis (64). In total, 105 valid ballots were cast plus three spoiled.
Voter turnout was down across the board in the five municipal elections administered by Elections PEI.
“It’s disappointing to see the numbers are down. I respect that people are distracted a bit right now,” Mr Garrity said.
