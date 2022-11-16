Municipal elections 2022

The Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart has chosen not to release the number of votes each council candidate received or voter turnout, while the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings did disclose vote tallies but not the turnout.

There is no legislative requirement for municipalities to disclose their voter turnout numbers, but it is in the public’s interest to know, says Tim Garrity of Elections PEI.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.