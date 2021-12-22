Officials at Montague Regional High are pursuing a bid to have a full-time police officer working out of the school.
“We see there is a need and I would love to see it in all Island schools, but we will start with this for now,” principal Robyn MacDonald said.
There are other schools on PEI that have officers who work out of their buildings including two Charlottetown high schools that have officers from Charlottetown Police in their buildings.
Ms MacDonald sees the advantages.
“In any of my conversations with principals of those schools it has been really positive,” she said.
“The officer is there with a whole lot of support for the students.”
There is a big educational piece to it, not just for at-risk students, but for the student body as a whole.
“They know the law with traffic rules, littering, drugs, alcohol and with social media, which we’ve seen a huge increase in the past number of years,” Ms MacDonald said, noting the prevalence of cyberbullying.
“We look at it as is an opportunity for someone to be in our building and easily accessible to do presentations, have conversations and build connections with students.”
Having that positive long-term relationship with police builds trust, she added.
Right now there are liaison officers across the province connected with schools. Montague High has two Kings District RCMP officers that come in to do such things as lockdown drills or presentations.
RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn said and they are responsive when called and often do patrols in the area of the schools when traffic concerns come up.
Ms MacDonald said while they do appreciate the relationship those officers have with the school more access is what the school community is looking for.
The RCMP in PEI are hired through a provincial contract and where they work in some municipalities there are municipal dollars paid to the province.
“(RCMP) don’t have a surplus of staff and there are a lot of obstacles to this with funding so we have been in conversations with the province and we are meeting with Three Rivers in the new year," Ms MacDonald said.
Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle is willing to put his weight behind the idea.
“It would be a good way for students to build a relationship with law enforcement,” Mr Deagle said.
He sees the preventative aspect as well.
“Perhaps an officer in a school could deal with a situation instead of a kid ending up in front of a judge,” he added.
It has been two years since this idea first came about and it was put on the back burner due to the pandemic.
Ms MacDonald said now is the time to move ahead.
