We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

Alana Tranior’s Leadership class at Montague High School completed some impressive projects in November/December. The students were challenged to create a project that would address a need within their community. One, a ball hockey project, is still ongoing. All projects, except for the Toys for Tots, were supported by the Rising Youth Grant Program. Students applied for various grants and used the money for their project. The students appreciate the support from the program. Submitted photos

foodbank

Nick McCarthy, Darcy Pirch and Keaton Bushey organized a food drive, enlisting the help of several schools in the community. They delivered three large truckloads to the local food bank just before Christmas, worth approximately $3,000.
gillis lodge

Carrie Docherty, Maddie Cooper, Madison Pollard, and Karisa Quinn made handmade cards for all residents of the Dr John Gillis Memorial Lodge in Belfast. The students spent many hours creating one-of-a-kind cards that were delivered to residents before the Christmas holiday.
hat & mits

Taylor Maguire, Landon Patton, Colby Quinn and Ty MacNeill collected donated hats and mittens from local schools and donated them to those in need. The boys collected far more than they expected.
floor hockey

From the left, Isaac Drake, Ben Collings-MacKay, Tristen Lea, and Ben O’Brien applied for and received the largest grant Rising Youth offers. They purchased ball hockey equipment so the sport can be offered to students at lunch and during phys-ed classes. Ball hockey is a popular sport at Montague High. Missing from the photo is Aiden Banks.
Manor

Sophie MacFadyen, Jayda Gordon and Maggie Murphy applied for and received a Rising Youth Grant. This allowed them to purchase gifts for the residents of the Riverview Manor in Montague. Each resident received a personalized gift for Christmas from the girls.
Toys

William Moore, Nick Murphy and Weston Beck collected donations from their school for the Toys for Tots campaign at Christmas. They raised $215 and collected one toy to give to the charity.
hospital

Rachel VandenBroek, Sarah MacEachern and Jayda Graham organized two separate activities to help the young and old. They purchased gifts for those who were in Unit 5 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital during the Christmas holidays and delivered them on December 23. They also organized for cards to be created for residents of Perrins Marina in Montague. These were also delivered for the holidays.
wellness

MacKenna Matti, Skylar MacAdam and Emily Gregory organized a Wellness Week in December at Montague High. They organized theme days and held events at lunch for both staff and students.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.