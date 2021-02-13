Alana Tranior’s Leadership class at Montague High School completed some impressive projects in November/December. The students were challenged to create a project that would address a need within their community. One, a ball hockey project, is still ongoing. All projects, except for the Toys for Tots, were supported by the Rising Youth Grant Program. Students applied for various grants and used the money for their project. The students appreciate the support from the program. Submitted photos
